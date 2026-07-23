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Kerry players before the semi-final against Dublin. James Crombie/INPHO
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Kerry announce side for All-Ireland football final against Mayo

Goalkeeper Shane Ryan and captain Paul Geaney are on the bench.
8.52pm, 23 Jul 2026

KERRY HAVE NAMED the same team that started in the victory over Dublin for Sunday’s All-Ireland football final against Mayo.

Goalkeeper Shane Ryan and captain Paul Geaney return to the squad having missed the semi-final, with Sean Broderick and Tony Brosnan making way.

13 of the side that started last year’s All-Ireland final victory over Donegal are included here, with goalkeeper Shane Murphy and wing-forward Diarmuid O’Connor the inclusions.

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Mark O’Shea (Dr Crokes), 9. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

10. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

Subs:

  • 16. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)
  • 17. Evan Looney (Dr Crokes)
  • 18. Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)
  • 19. Keith Evans (Keel)
  • 20. Paul Geaney (Dingle – captain)
  • 21. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)
  • 22. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)
  • 23. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
  • 24. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)
  • 25. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)
  • 26. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

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