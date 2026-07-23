DEFENDING CHAMPION PÁDRAIG Harrington is seven shots off the clubhouse lead at the Senior Open Championship.
The 54-year-old, who won his fourth senior major earlier this month at the US Senior Open, closed with a birdie for an even-par round of 70 at Gleneagles’ Kings Course in Scotland.
Australian pro Cameron Percy set a seven-under-par target with a brilliant opening round of 63, featuring eight birdies and one bogey.
Paul McGinley made a strong start with three early birdies, but five dropped shots saw him tumble to two-over. Three more birdies got the 2014 Ryder Cup captain back to one-under after 16 holes of his first round.
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Darren Clarke signed for a one-over 71, following three bogeys with two late birdies.
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Pádraig Harrington seven shots off the lead at Senior Open
DEFENDING CHAMPION PÁDRAIG Harrington is seven shots off the clubhouse lead at the Senior Open Championship.
The 54-year-old, who won his fourth senior major earlier this month at the US Senior Open, closed with a birdie for an even-par round of 70 at Gleneagles’ Kings Course in Scotland.
Australian pro Cameron Percy set a seven-under-par target with a brilliant opening round of 63, featuring eight birdies and one bogey.
Paul McGinley made a strong start with three early birdies, but five dropped shots saw him tumble to two-over. Three more birdies got the 2014 Ryder Cup captain back to one-under after 16 holes of his first round.
Darren Clarke signed for a one-over 71, following three bogeys with two late birdies.
Harrington lifted the trophy in 2025 after finishing at 16-under-par, three shots clear of Thomas Bjorn and Justin Leonard at Sunningdale.
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Golf Padraig Harrington senior open championship