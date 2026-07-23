More Stories
Pádraig Harrington.
Golf

Pádraig Harrington seven shots off the lead at Senior Open

The 54-year-old won his fourth senior major earlier this month.
5.53pm, 23 Jul 2026

DEFENDING CHAMPION PÁDRAIG Harrington is seven shots off the clubhouse lead at the Senior Open Championship.

The 54-year-old, who won his fourth senior major earlier this month at the US Senior Open, closed with a birdie for an even-par round of 70 at Gleneagles’ Kings Course in Scotland.

Australian pro Cameron Percy set a seven-under-par target with a brilliant opening round of 63, featuring eight birdies and one bogey.

Paul McGinley made a strong start with three early birdies, but five dropped shots saw him tumble to two-over. Three more birdies got the 2014 Ryder Cup captain back to one-under after 16 holes of his first round.

Darren Clarke signed for a one-over 71, following three bogeys with two late birdies.

Harrington lifted the trophy in 2025 after finishing at 16-under-par, three shots clear of Thomas Bjorn and Justin Leonard at Sunningdale.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie