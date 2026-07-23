Alejandro Garnacho moves to Aston Villa on season-long loan from Chelsea

ALEJANDRO GARNACHO HAS completed a season-long loan move to Aston Villa from Chelsea.

The winger becomes Villa’s fourth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes and Modou Kaba Cisse.

It was decided earlier in July that Garnacho could leave Stamford Bridge after being told he was not guaranteed regular playing time under new manager Xabi Alonso.

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He did not report for duty when the Chelsea first-team returned for pre season, with it having been arranged that he would stay away from the training ground while his departure was finalised.

The 22-year-old was told he was free to depart after a poor first season following his move from Manchester United, during which he failed to significantly impact the team’s fortunes.

The Press Association understands there was interest from elsewhere in the Premier League, as well as from Italy.

A move to Saudi Arabia was also a possibility but it will be at Villa Park where the winger will attempt to kick-start a career that has stalled over the last two season. There is an obligation for the move to become permanent next summer, should certain criteria be met.

Garnacho scored eight goals in 43 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season but never endeared himself to supporters following his time at Old Trafford.

The Blues confirmed the club-record £117 million signing of Villa’s Morgan Rogers on Tuesday.