Juventus-linked goalkeeper left out of Tottenham's tour squad

JUVENTUS ARE EXPECTED to step up their pursuit of Guglielmo Vicario after the goalkeeper was left out of Tottenham’s pre-season tour squad, the Press Association understands.

Vicario was not included in Spurs’ 35-man touring party, which set off for New Zealand on Thursday morning. A club statement confirmed a “minor injury” meant the Italy international stayed back in England.

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However, after Vicario lost his first-choice role to Antonin Kinsky at the end of a difficult 2025-26 campaign, the 29-year-old had already received the green light to leave, and his absence from Tottenham’s summer tour will only offer further encouragement to Juventus.

Juventus had placed Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez at the top of their summer wish list, but Villa director of football operations Damian Vidagany revealed earlier this month that Martinez would not be sold.

After more advances for Martinez failed, PA understands Juventus are ready to move on to alternative options, and it will open the door for Vicario to bring his three-year stay at Spurs to an end.

Vicario joined in 2023 from Empoli for a deal in the region of £17 million (€19.93 million) and immediately established himself as number one under Ange Postecoglou, but experienced a decline in form last season and even after he returned to fitness following a minor hernia procedure, Kinsky retained his starting berth under Roberto De Zerbi.

With experienced goalkeeper Martin Dubravka signed to be the understudy to Kinsky, who signed a new deal last month, Vicario was always expected to depart Tottenham in this transfer window, and Juventus are now his most likely destination after Inter Milan had initially led the race.

PA understands the preference of Juventus would be a loan with an option to buy Vicario rather than an obligation, which may provide an obstacle between the clubs, but a conditional obligation is one potential solution.