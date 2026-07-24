Former Premier League player becomes new Sligo Rovers manager

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE appointed Darren Purse as their new head coach.

The role was vacant after John Russell ended a seven-and-a-half-year stint (four of which were as manager) at the club earlier this month to take over at Shelbourne.

Purse arrives from Cardiff City, where he spent almost five years working with their U21 and U23 sides, operating as their loan programme in addition to a spell as assistant manager of the first team.

Purse, a former England U21 international, is probably still best known for his time as a player. The Londoner made over 50 Premier League appearances for Birmingham and West Brom, and his career highlights include scoring a last-minute penalty against Liverpool to bring the 2001 League Cup final to extra-time.

A lengthy career in the game for the former centre-back also included stints at Leyton Orient, Cardiff, Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall, with Purse playing into his early 40s, and finishing at non-league outfit Enfield in 2018.

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“When the opportunity came up, I rang a few people I know who have worked in football around Ireland, and every one of them said the same thing. It’s a really good football club, and one I’m looking forward to taking places,” Purse told sligorovers.com.

Sligo say they interviewed a wide range of applicants for the job.

“He came through as the standout candidate in a thorough process, and the panel’s decision was unanimous,” chairperson Tommy Higgins said.

“He impressed us with his technical and interpersonal skills and with his vision for Sligo Rovers.”

Purse inherits a side bottom of the Premier Division after 24 games. The Bit O’Red are five points adrift of safety, and Purse has 12 matches to secure their top-flight status for next season.

For Saturday evening’s clash at the Showgrounds against relegation rivals Drogheda (kick-off: 7.45pm), Purse will be in the dugout alongside Declan Boyle, who has led preparations for the game on an interim basis and is set to return to his role as U20s boss.