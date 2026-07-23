Tributes paid after former Monaghan player Stephen Gollogly passes away

MONAGHAN GAA HAVE paid tribute to Stephen Gollogly, a two-time Ulster senior football winner with the county, who has passed away.

Gollogly ‘played a key role’ in Monaghan’s Ulster senior title wins in 2013 and 2015, while also collecting three league medals – Division 2 in 2005 and 2014, and Division 3 in 2013.

The Carrickmacross Emmets clubman made 133 competitive appearances at senior level for the county between 2004 and 2017, scoring 3-71 during his inter-county career.

𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐀𝐀 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐲.



𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐡𝐨… pic.twitter.com/BFk8WbCxnG — @monaghangaa (@monaghangaa) July 23, 2026

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In a statement, Monaghan GAA described Gollogly as ‘a dependable and inspirational figure whose dedication to the Monaghan jersey never wavered.’

“Beyond his many accomplishments, Stephen will be remembered as a gentleman, a loyal clubman and county player, and someone who embodied the very best values of the GAA through his humility, sportsmanship and unwavering commitment.

“Monaghan GAA is deeply grateful to Stephen for his exceptional contribution to Gaelic games and for the lasting legacy he leaves behind, both on and off the field.

“On behalf of everyone in Monaghan GAA, we extend our sincere and heartfelt sympathies to Stephen’s family, friends, former teammates, and to everyone in Carrickmacross Emmets GAA club who mourns his passing.

“May the cherished memories of Stephen bring comfort to all who knew and loved him.”

Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam Dílis.