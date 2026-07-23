In a statement, Monaghan GAA described Gollogly as ‘a dependable and inspirational figure whose dedication to the Monaghan jersey never wavered.’
“Beyond his many accomplishments, Stephen will be remembered as a gentleman, a loyal clubman and county player, and someone who embodied the very best values of the GAA through his humility, sportsmanship and unwavering commitment.
“Monaghan GAA is deeply grateful to Stephen for his exceptional contribution to Gaelic games and for the lasting legacy he leaves behind, both on and off the field.
“On behalf of everyone in Monaghan GAA, we extend our sincere and heartfelt sympathies to Stephen’s family, friends, former teammates, and to everyone in Carrickmacross Emmets GAA club who mourns his passing.
“May the cherished memories of Stephen bring comfort to all who knew and loved him.”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Tributes paid after former Monaghan player Stephen Gollogly passes away
MONAGHAN GAA HAVE paid tribute to Stephen Gollogly, a two-time Ulster senior football winner with the county, who has passed away.
Gollogly ‘played a key role’ in Monaghan’s Ulster senior title wins in 2013 and 2015, while also collecting three league medals – Division 2 in 2005 and 2014, and Division 3 in 2013.
The Carrickmacross Emmets clubman made 133 competitive appearances at senior level for the county between 2004 and 2017, scoring 3-71 during his inter-county career.
In a statement, Monaghan GAA described Gollogly as ‘a dependable and inspirational figure whose dedication to the Monaghan jersey never wavered.’
“Beyond his many accomplishments, Stephen will be remembered as a gentleman, a loyal clubman and county player, and someone who embodied the very best values of the GAA through his humility, sportsmanship and unwavering commitment.
“Monaghan GAA is deeply grateful to Stephen for his exceptional contribution to Gaelic games and for the lasting legacy he leaves behind, both on and off the field.
“On behalf of everyone in Monaghan GAA, we extend our sincere and heartfelt sympathies to Stephen’s family, friends, former teammates, and to everyone in Carrickmacross Emmets GAA club who mourns his passing.
“May the cherished memories of Stephen bring comfort to all who knew and loved him.”
Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam Dílis.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Monaghan RIP Stephen Gollogly none