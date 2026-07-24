LeBron James Philadelphia 76ers bound for 24th NBA season

LEBRON JAMES HAS announced that he will play for the Philadelphia 76ers next season, the 41-year-old NBA superstar hoping to turn another team into a championship club.

James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, has won four titles in a 23-year career, most recently with the Los Angeles Lakers, who he said earlier this month he would not return to for the 2026-27 campaign.

James led the Miami Heat to NBA crowns in 2013 and 2014, brought his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers a title in 2016 and delivered a championship for the Lakers in 2020.

He’s looking to make the same magic happen in what Rich Paul, James’s agent, tells ESPN will be a two-year deal worth $8 million.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” James posted on X.

I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

The NBA legend was considering several clubs but will join a 76ers team that traded for forward Jaylen Brown from Boston and boasts a lineup that will also include star center Joel Embiid and guards Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

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James averaged 20.9 points a game for the Lakers last season and said he was considering retirement strongly when the campaign concluded.

“I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game,” James posted on X.

“I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game.”

Paul played up the potential clubs James could join during more than three weeks of mystery about where he might sign.

Would James return home to Cleveland, return to Miami, possibly join pals Stephen Curry and Draymond Green at Golden State? Would he find another contender to boost?

“This is my last decision,” James posted. “I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family.

“What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

James did send his regrets to some of his other suitors, posting: “Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always be home!”

– © AFP 2026