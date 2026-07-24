Lock Matthew Dalton moves to Japan following Ulster departure

FORMER ULSTER LOCK Matthew Dalton has joined Japanese League One club Kobe Steelers.

Dalton’s third stint with his native province came to an end this summer, with the 27-year-old among a long list of departees.

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Belfast man Dalton will continue his career in Japan.

“I’m honoured to be joining the Kobelco Kobe Steelers and becoming part of such a special club and the Kobelco family,” Dalton said.

“The club has a rich history, and I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of its future. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone at the club, embracing a new challenge, and experiencing Japan’s incredible culture and the warmth and respect that it’s known for.

“I can’t wait to get started and play in front of all the Steel Mates. I look forward to seeing you all soon! And most of all, I can’t wait for the day I can play in front of all of you Steelmates. I’m looking forward to seeing you all!”

A man of the match against Cardiff last season, Dalton made nine appearances across the 2025/26 campaign, three as a starter.

The versatile back-five forward enjoyed stints with Newcastle and Soyaux-Angoulême between his spells at Ulster.