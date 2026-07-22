Tierney nets sublime 90th-minute winner as Bohs come from behind against Ballkani

Bohemians 2

FC Ballkani 1

Paul Buttner reports from Dalymount Park

ROSS TIERNEY SCORED a sublime 90th-minute winner as Bohemians had to come from behind with a late flourish to keep their aspirations of advancing in Europe very much alive.

Ballkani proved a far better side than St Joseph’s, whom Bohemians accounted for in the first round, the Kosovars deservedly leading from a Toni Domgjoni penalty at half-time as Bohs had struggled to get into the game.

Having scored a penalty to ignite their challenge against St Joseph’s a fortnight ago, Douglas James-Taylor scored another big goal to level on 76 minutes before Tierney’s stunning late strike.

It was an historic night at Dalymount Park, the game being the last European match played at the old Phibsborough venue ahead of its redevelopment next year.

The first ever European match involving a League of Ireland side took place at Dalymount in 1957 when Shamrock Rovers ‘hosted’ Manchester United’s ‘Busby Babes’, losing the first leg of their European Cup tie 6-0.

Douglas James-Taylor celebrates after full-time. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

With five changes from last week 0-0 draw in Gibraltar, Bohemians were put on the back foot early on as Ballkani passed the ball with confidence.

Gypsies were having to work hard to play their way into the game, mining the first opening on 16 minutes when Collie Whelan’s header was off target from a Jordan Flores cross.

But Bohs had a let-off two minutes later from Ballkani’s second corner of the game. Diar Vokrii’s delivery wasn’t dealt with, home defenders watching with relief as Gentrit Halili’s diving header arrowed just past a post.

Despite Bohs then enjoying their best spell of the half, if without threatening the visitors’ goal, they fell behind on 29 minutes.

Ivorian striker Valentin Serebe outfoxed Patrick Hickey at the end line on the left, hustling past the American who hauled him down to concede a penalty.

Kosovo international Domgjoni calmly shot the spot kick down the middle as Paul Walters dived to his right.

With the home support becoming restless, a response was needed.

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A loose pass out from the back gifted the ball to Bohs skipper Dawson Devoy to feed Whelan. The shot had the sting taken from it by Halili as goalkeeper Adnan Golubovic gathered.

Whelan would volley not far wide as Bohs upped the impetus before a deep cross from Markuss Strods was tipped away by Golubovic. There was no red shirt there to apply the finish to Ross Tierney’s ball back across as Ballkani cleared to troop off pretty content with their half-time lead as Bohs had plenty to ponder.

Laying siege to the Ballkani goal from the restart, Bohs pressed vigorously to get back into the game.

Chances remained at a premium, though, head coach Alan Reynolds introducing fan favourite, winger Harry Vaughan, while James-Taylor came in to partner Whelan in a two-pronged attack.

But it was Ballkani who came close to adding to their lead in a counter on 65 minutes, Walters getting a hand to save Serebe’s lob.

Bohs maintained the pressure at the other end, Devoy brought the save of the game from Golubovic with a curling direct free kick before the equaliser arrived on 76 minutes.

Colm Whelan celebrates Ross Tierney's goal. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Fouled by Ardit Deliu, Devoy improvised his free-kick this time, threading the ball through for the clever run of James-Taylor whose first time shot on the turn flew in off a post.

Urged on by unrelenting support, Bohs gunned for a winner.

Whelan curled a shot wide while Flores might have done better with a header.

Into the 90th minute, Tierney made no such mistake.

Vaughan’s scurry and cross at the end line was chested down by James-Taylor into the path of Tierney who swivelled to strike a volley that rifled into the top corner for a cracking winner.

Bohemians: Walters; Power, Hickey (Byrne, 77), Todd, Flores; Devoy, Diallo (Rooney, 77); Tierney (Morahan, 90+3), McDonnell (James-Taylor, 59), Strods (Vaughan, 59); Whelan.

FC Ballkani: Golubovic; Vokrii, Batarelo, Halili, Dosso; Kuc (Diene, 84), Sabanadzovic (Jashanica, 84), Ismajlgeci (Deliu, 59), Domgjoni (Letal, 84); Giovanni (Klinaku, 87), Serebe.

Referee: Jakob Semler (Austria).

Attendance: 3,648.