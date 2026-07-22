'I've always set myself huge goals, I think that double gold is definitely on the cards for me'

LAUREN ROY SAYS missing out on the Commonwealth Games has proved to be “a blessing in disguise” as she targets her first senior national title at this weekend’s 123.ie Senior Track and Field Championships.

The Northern Ireland sprinter will compete in both the 100m and 200m at Morton Stadium, with a potential mouth-watering 200m final also featuring Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley to come on Sunday.

Roy was unable to compete at the Northern Ireland Championships because of a clash with the NCAA Championships in the United States and, after exploring whether an exception could be made, ultimately had to accept the decision.

The Games begin on Thursday in Glasgow, but Roy insists she has moved on from her disappointment at missing out, having previously described it as a “stressful” process.

“It definitely would be nice,” said Roy yesterday. “I definitely wouldn’t use the word anger, I would just say more disappointed because I would have loved to be able to represent Northern Ireland with such strong athletes that they are sending.

“I just would have loved to have the opportunity, but I also totally understand their side of things.

“It’s definitely a blessing in disguise. To fit both of those meets into such a short time period was always going to be a challenge anyway, one I was capable of and that I would have been more than willing to accept.

Advertisement

“But again, I take it as a blessing in disguise and I’m super excited that now I’m able to be in Ireland and compete at the national championships this weekend and then set my sights on Birmingham.”

Roy has already qualified for the 200m at the European Championships and is targeting a medal, while also aiming to secure the qualifying standard or enough ranking points to make the 100m.

“I definitely have my sights set on medalling, particularly in the 200m,” she said. “I’m very highly ranked and I know that I have much more to come in that event this year.”

Roy (right) took bronze in the 200m sprint final at last year's championships. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Before then, however, Roy will attempt to win her first senior national title. She has previously finished third in the 200m and second in the 100m, but believes double glory is within her reach.

“I always have set myself huge goals and I think that double gold is definitely on the cards for me this weekend,” said the 25-year-old.

While Adeleke is coming home to secure qualification for Birmingham after another injury-hit year, Roy’s focus is on delivering on her own targets.

“My goal isn’t to beat anyone specifically this weekend,” she said. “It’s to go out there and execute my own race, and hopefully for me, the outcome of that will be a national title.

“But again, I’m super excited to have the opportunity to race against not just Rhasidat and Sharlene but all the other girls who will be in that 200m final.”

Sunday will also feature a special celebration of Ciara Mageean, who Roy knows from their time at City of Lisburn AC.

Roy, who hails from Ballymena, described Mageean as “such an inspiration” and recalled receiving advice from her on race tactics and dealing with nerves when she was just 16.

“She’s always been so helpful and compassionate,” the sprinter said. “She’s a great person.”

Roy will remain in the United States to complete her master’s degree in psychology and continue her training setup until at least the end of the year.

She believes consistency has played a major role in her progress this season, which includes PBs in the 60m, 100m and 200m.

“Honestly, just staying consistent and trusting the process,” she said. “I’ve just really bought into the programme and seen the improvements this year, it’s just been great.”