Shamrock Rovers suffer Champions League defeat in Armenia

Uefa Champions League second round qualifier first leg:

FC Ararat-Armenia 2

Shamrock Rovers 0

SHAMROCK ROVERS SUFFERED a 2-0 defeat in their Champions League second round qualifier first leg away to FC Ararat-Armenia this evening.

Veteran forward Sandro Lima opened the scoring shortly after half-time before a late goal from Guinea-Bissau international Zidane Banjaqui left the Hoops with an uphill task ahead of the second leg.

Rovers started comfortably, looking composed in possession in the opening quarter. The midfield trio of Matt Healy, Dylan Watts and Jack Byrne looked to exploit Ararat’s offside trap, threading through dangerous balls to the onrushing Graham Burke and Aaron Greene.

Greene came the closest on 32 minutes. A deft touch from Burke sent him through one-on-one with João Bravim, only to be denied by the Brazilian.

After the chance, Ararat took control with Rovers sitting back and inviting pressure from the Armenians.

The visitors’ back-three afforded space to Artur Serobyan, who marauded down the right flank.

Rovers defended well. Pico Lopes was intercepting crosses with his trademark sliding blocks.

After dropping deeper towards the end of the first half and inviting pressure, the Irish side looked relieved to be heading to the sheds when the half-time whistle blew.

Ararat looked dangerous on set pieces, sending forward their big South American centre-backs to wreak havoc in the Rovers box.

Just after the break, and under no apparent pressure, a defensive mix-up between Lee Grace and Lopes gifted Ararat the lead.

Lima quickly nabbed possession with the Brazilian striker rounding goalkeeper Ed McGinty and slotting it into an empty net for his second goal of the qualifying campaign.

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Rovers responded immediately with Adam Brennan thundering down the right wing. The Ireland international played a dangerous ball to Greene, whose clipped effort was deflected wide by Bravim.

Manager Stephen Bradley made a triple substitution around the hour mark, with the addition of Jake Mulraney adding some pace to Rovers’ attack.

Just as the Hoops looked to be turning the screw, they lost possession on the 80-minute mark. The ball fell to Banjaqi on the edge of the box, who fired a powerful shot past McGinty.

As the clock wound down, the Premier Division leaders piled forward with Mulraney swinging in crosses from the left.

Jonathan Afolabi had the final chance as a ball over the top sent him through on goal. The Tallaght native shrugged off defenders before his attempted lob bobbled wide – a summation of Rovers’ frustrating evening in Yerevan.

The Hoops now face Drogheda on Friday before welcoming Ararat-Armenia to Tallaght next Tuesday.

Only another Floriana-esque comeback can save the day, though Conference League qualification remains a possibility in the event of defeat over two legs.

FC Ararat-Armenia: 98. João Bravim 14. Bruno Pereira (Carlier 59) 3. Junior Julio 43. Bruno Wilson 13. Kamo Hovhannisyan (Luis Felipe 74); 2. Hugo Oliveira 19 Karen Muradyan 19. Alwyn Tera (Banjaqi 64); 7. Zhiryar Shaghoyan (França 64) 91. Sandro Lima 77. Artur Serobyan (Ayongo 64)

Subs: 1. Arman Nersesyan 2. Luís Felipe 47. Alexandro Malis 6. Michael Ayvaazyan 11. Zidane Banjaqi 11. Maxence Carlier 95. Carlos França 9. Arayik Eloyan 25. Alioune Ndior 90. Paul Ayongo

Shamrock Rovers: 1. Ed McGinty 27. Corey O’Sullivan 4. Roberto Lopes 5. Lee Grace (O’Regan 66); 19. Adam Brennan (Mulraney 66) 29. Jack Byrne (Razi 90) 8. Matthew Healy 7. Dylan Watts 22. Tunmise Sobowale; 10. Graham Burke 9. Aaron Greene (Afolabi 66)

Subs: 41. Alex Noonan 2. Adam Matthews 3. Enda Stevens 17. Luke O’Regan 33. Cian Barrett 11. Jake Mulraney 26. John O’Sullivan 28. Naj Razi 15. Maleace Asamoah 18. Jonathan Afolabi 31. Michael Noonan 38. Max Kovaleskis

Referee: David Dickinson (Scotland)