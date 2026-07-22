Mangan makes history with Cork City pro contract; Finn adds to Irish influx at Burnley

CORK CITY CAPTAIN Eva Mangan has become the first women’s player to sign a professional contract with the Turner’s Cross club.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who has been club captain since the age of 19, has signed a “long-term deal”.

The Leesiders have seen an upswing in fortunes since Derek Coughlan’s appointment as manager, breaking a 32-game winless streak with a 6-0 victory over Peamount United and following up with another 1-0 success against DLR Waves.

Mangan’s retention was Coughlan’s “number one priority” to lead a “young talented group of players into the future”.

She was called into the Ireland senior squad in 2024 and previously played international football up to U19 level.

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“I’m delighted, absolutely over the moon,” said Mangan. “I grew up here, I have been at the club for several years now, and it is a very proud moment for me and my family to have signed my first professional contract.

“Since Derek has come in, he’s been absolutely brilliant with us. As everyone knows, he bleeds Cork City; he is very infectious that way. He’s built a great camp since he has been in and, when you are enjoying things, that is when you play your best football, so we are all really enjoying things at the moment.

“We have a really good squad and, hopefully, we will have a few more additions to help us continue improving.”

Coughlan added: “Eva is fast approaching 150 appearances for the club and she is still only 21 years of age.

“She has become one of the top players in the country and she has achieved this in a side that hasn’t been winning many games.

“Eva is a shining light to all the young players in Cork and I’m excited to see where her career goes next, as I believe she is only getting started.”

It was love at first sight 🍀💜



Jamie Finn is our newest recruit ✍️ — Burnley FC Women (@BurnleyFCWomen) July 22, 2026

Meanwhile, Ireland international Jamie Finn has joined Tyler Toland in signing for WSL 2 side Burnley.

The 28-year-old moves from Sunderland, where she had completed her comeback from a cruciate injury to make 15 appearances.

She hopes the move can assist with her Ireland ambitions, ahead of a World Cup semi-final play-off against Kazakhstan in October.

“To pay for your country is such a proud honour. I’ve done that 22 times and hopefully more to come,” said Finn.

“Having the eye on the World Cup, we’ve some really big games coming up with Ireland, and hopefully we can get to the World Cup next summer.”

Burnley secured Toland’s signature on Tuesday, while Ireland youth international and Mangan’s former Cork City teammate Kiera Sena last week joined the club. On Monday, they extended goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon’s contract.