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Here's this weekend's GAA fixtures and TV schedule
Saturday 25 July
All-Ireland camogie senior semi-finals
All-Ireland ladies football finals
U18 A championship
U18 B championship
U18 C championship
Cork’s Sorcha McCartan, Tipperary’s Eimear McGrath, Camogie Association President Brian Molloy, Kilkenny’s Aoife Norris and Galway’s Carrie Dolan. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
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Sunday 26 July
All-Ireland senior football final
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Camogie Dates For Diary GAA Gaelic Football