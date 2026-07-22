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Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue is tackled by Kerry's Joe O'Connor and Jason Foley. James Lawlor/INPHO
Dates For Diary

Here's this weekend's GAA fixtures and TV schedule

Sam Maguire on offer on Sunday and camogie final places the reward on Saturday.
1.25pm, 22 Jul 2026

Saturday 25 July

All-Ireland camogie senior semi-finals

  • 4pm: Galway v Kilkenny, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles – RTÉ 2.
  • 6pm: Cork v Tipperary, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, – RTÉ 2.

All-Ireland ladies football finals

U18 A championship

  • 4pm: Cork v Roscommon, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

U18 B championship

  • 2pm: Kerry v Tyrone, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

 U18 C championship

  • 2pm: Armagh v Longford, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

sorcha-mccartan-eimear-mcgrath-brian-molloy-aoife-norris-and-carrie-dolan Cork’s Sorcha McCartan, Tipperary’s Eimear McGrath, Camogie Association President Brian Molloy, Kilkenny’s Aoife Norris and Galway’s Carrie Dolan. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Sunday 26 July

All-Ireland senior football final

  • 3.30pm: Kerry v Mayo, Croke Park – RTÉ 2 and BBC Two.

*****

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