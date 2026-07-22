Liam Cahill extends term as Tipperary manager to 2029

LIAM CAHILL’S TERM as Tipperary senior hurling manager has been extended until the end of 2029.

The 2025 All-Ireland winning manager was already signed up for next season, having agreed a two-year deal last October, but this renewal lengthens his tenure to a seventh season since his July 2022 appointment.

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The decision was ratified at a meeting of the Tipperary County Board, with no confirmation of any backroom team changes as yet.

It has been reported that with David Herity to join Henry Shefflin’s Kilkenny management, Aidan Stakelum, who coached Laois to the Joe McDonagh Cup title, is set to take his place.

Cahill’s reappointment will come with a renewed emphasis on young talent in building a panel for 2027 and beyond.

The 48-year-old has previously overseen All-Ireland minor, U21, and U20 titles with Tipp. The county has since collected two minor and one U20 All-Ireland in the past five seasons, while Tipp schools have delivered four consecutive Harty Cups.

Tipp’s All-Ireland title defence failed to recapture the heights of 2025. They drew with Waterford, but defeats to Cork and Clare confirmed their exit before a final-round loss to Limerick.