Crysencio Summerville set for €80 million West Ham exit

WEST HAM HAVE agreed a £68 million (€80 million) deal to sell Crysencio Summerville to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, the Press Association understands.

The fee is a sizeable increase on the £39m (€46m) reportedly bid by Serie A side Roma, with Manchester United and Aston Villa also understood to have been interested in signing the 24-year-old.

Summerville has three years remaining on his deal at the London Stadium, but his departure has appeared likely since the club were relegated from the Premier League in May.

Despite reported interest from United and Villa to keep him in the top flight, Roma are understood to have been closest to securing a deal, though their bid has been substantially bettered by the Saudi side.

PA understands he will undergo a medical and, pending final authorisations, is set to sign a long-term deal.

It brings to an end a six-year stay in England for the Netherlands international who initially joined Leeds from Feyenoord in 2020.

He scored 25 times in 89 games at Elland Road before moving to the Hammers after Leeds failed to win promotion in 2024.

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He played 31 times and scored five goals last season as West Ham suffered relegation, with his performances earning him a place in his country’s World Cup squad. He scored twice before the team were eliminated by Morocco in the last 32.

Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Ipswich signed Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu from Leicester in a deal worth a reported £20 million (€23 million) on Tuesday.

Fatawu agreed a five-year contract with the newly-promoted Premier League club following Leicester’s relegation to the third tier last season.

“The ambition the club has is very exciting, and I am looking forward to being a part of that as we prepare for the Premier League season,” said Fatawu, who featured for Ghana at the World Cup in North America recently.

Ipswich boss Gary O’Neil believes the highly-rated 22-year-old can make a big impact in the Premier League.

“He has strong physical and technical attributes, is comfortable on the ball and can test the opposition in one-on-one situations, so will provide us with good options within the squad,” he said.

Ipswich are also reportedly set to sign Japan forward Daizen Maeda from Scottish champions Celtic.

Maeda has been lined up for an £8 million (€9 million) switch to Portman Road, with an additional £2 million (€2.3 million) payable to Celtic depending on both Ipswich avoiding relegation and the striker playing a certain number of games.

The 28-year-old was approaching the final 12 months of his Celtic contract after winning five Scottish titles and three Scottish Cups during his spell in Glasgow.

Adding to the attack 🎯



We are delighted to welcome forward Lucy Quinn who joins the Blades on a one-year deal after a lengthy and successful association with Birmingham City.



Welcome to the Blades, Lucy! ⚔️ — Sheffield United Women (@sufc_women) July 21, 2026

Meanwhile, two Irish women’s internationals were on the move today.

Lucy Quinn has left Birmingham to sign a one-year deal with second-tier club Sheffield United.

The 32-year-old attacker made over 150 appearances for the Blues across two spells and also had a previous stint at Tottenham.

And Tyler Toland has signed for Women’s Super League 2 side Burnley, having spent last season at Durham.

Additional reporting by AFP and Paul Fennessy