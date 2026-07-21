Morgan Rogers joins Chelsea in record-breaking €137-million deal

CHELSEA SIGNED ENGLAND midfielder Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa on Tuesday in a deal British media valued at £117 million (€137.32 million), a price that smashed the transfer record for a British player.

“The 23-year-old forward has signed a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2033,” the London club posted on their website.

Rogers passed a medical on Monday following his return from the World Cup in North America.

“I’m so excited,” said Rogers. “For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I’ve always admired since I was a kid,” Rogers was quoted as saying by the club.

“I’m really excited about the project with the new manager, the players we’ve got and where the club is heading. That’s why I’m here, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The transfer surpasses the previous record fee for a British player set by Manchester City when they signed England midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116 million (€136.14 million) earlier in July.

Rogers is the most expensive signing in Chelsea’s history, eclipsing the £107 million (€125.58 million) paid to sign Enzo Fernández from Benfica in 2023.

The swoop is a significant statement of intent from Chelsea, who convinced Rogers to leave Villa even though — unlike his former club — the west Londoners will not play in the Champions League in the coming season.

Chelsea had been chasing Rogers for two years and beat Arsenal to his signature after the Premier League champions refused to match the eye-watering fee demanded by Villa.

Rogers’ departure is another blow for Villa boss Unai Emery after Youri Tielemans’ move to Manchester United and Lucas Digne’s expected switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

“A player with impeccable behaviour and commitment, Morgan leaves Aston Villa with the best wishes of everyone at the football club for both his service to the club and for his future career,” said Villa on their website.

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Championship side Middlesbrough will receive 20% of the fee due to a sell-on clause in the deal when they sold Rogers to Villa in 2024.

Rogers scored 21 goals in 85 league appearances for Villa and was a key figure in their Europa League final victory over Freiburg in May.

- ‘Cold’ celebration -

He enjoyed a breakout campaign last season, netting 14 times and producing 11 assists in 55 appearances.

“He will always remain a core part of our recent great moments and memories,” said Villa.

Chelsea’s new manager Xabi Alonso will have to find a way to fit Rogers, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, Estevao Willian and another close-season signing Geovany Quenda into his attacking midfield positions.

Following Rogers’ arrival at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are expected to sell Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho before the transfer window shuts.

Rogers is close friends with Palmer after their time together in Manchester City’s youth academy.

Palmer’s famous ‘cold’ celebration was inspired by Rogers, who first struck the pose as a Middlesbrough player.

Rogers’ signing shows Chelsea can still attract top-class signings despite their failure to qualify for Europe after a dismal 10th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Rogers will link up with Chelsea after taking a break following his role in England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals.

– © AFP 2026