FAI Cup draw pairs Shamrock Rovers with St Pat's

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE been paired with St Patrick’s Athletic in today’s FAI Cup third-round draw.

The holders will travel to Richmond Park to face Stephen Kenny’s side in the pick of the ties.

Elsewhere, Bohemians host Longford Town, while Derry City are away to UCD.

Kerry have been drawn with Sligo Rovers following their shock defeat of Shelbourne in the last round.

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The ties will be played on the week ending 16 August, with further details to be announced.

Club Orange Men’s FAI Cup third-round draw: