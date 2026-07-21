'I'm delighted for him, he will unify people' - McGrath Wexford move backed by Limerick's O'Donovan

DEREK MCGRATH HAS been backed to make an impact in his new role as Wexford senior manager by Darragh O’Donovan, the Limerick midfielder who celebrated his sixth All-Ireland senior win on Sunday.

McGrath’s appointment on a three-year term was rubber-stamped last Thursday night, the former Waterford boss returning to the inter-county sidelines.

O’Donovan has worked with McGrath at club level since he linked up with Doon, guiding them to their breakthrough Limerick senior championship win in 2024.

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“I’m delighted for him,” said O’Donovan.

“I know that’s the direction he wanted to go back into, I couldn’t say enough about him. I could be here till tomorrow, praising, talking about him.

“He went around to every player in our club last week. He went to their houses. If they weren’t at their house, he phoned them all, told them what was happening, what his plan was. We’ll see where it takes us over the next number of months.

“But, look, we’re so privileged to have had him in Doon. I wish him all the best in Wexford. I hope they do well, but not at our demise in Limerick.”

O’Donovan believes McGrath will make Wexford a united force.

Darragh O'Donovan lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup on Sunday. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“If I was a Wexford player, I’d be really excited. He will unify people. He will make number 37 feel as special as number one. He’ll make the fella that’s barely making the panel as special as Lee Chin is. That’s, that’s the way he is.

“Lads be asking me here in the Limerick panel, ‘What’s McGrath like?’ I just say that he’s just the most unique character of all time. I’m excited to get back now to the field in Doon next week and get working with him again.

“He just fills you with energy and enthusiasm. I just know that when we go down next week to the field, it’ll be, it’ll be so exciting to see him and see his face. He’ll lift you, he’ll just lift you.”

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