Former England manager and Liverpool legend Kevin Keegan has died aged 75

FORMER ENGLAND AND Newcastle United manager Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75.

A statement shared on behalf of his family said: “It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75.

“The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments. Kevin, a double Ballon D’or winner, was a much loved husband, father and grandfather.

“The family would like to thank Kevin’s incredible medical team for all their support. This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy.”

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In June, Keegan shared that he had stage four cancer. It came six months after his family first announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Keegan began his career with Scunthorpe and was signed by Liverpool in 1971, winning the First Division three times along with two Uefa Cups, the FA Cup and the 1977 European Cup.

He won the Ballon d’Or – then called the European Footballer of the Year – twice while at German side Hamburg, where he featured in another European Cup final, and played for Southampton and Newcastle before retiring in 1984.

On the international stage, he scored 21 goals in 63 England appearances and played at the 1982 World Cup finals.

As a manager, Keegan took charge of former club Newcastle in 1992 and led them into the Premier League, where they came close to winning the 1995-96 title but missed out to Manchester United.

He had a spell as Fulham boss before becoming England manager in 1999 but, after overseeing a disappointing Euro 2000 campaign, Keegan resigned following a World Cup qualifying defeat to Germany.

Keegan then took over at Manchester City before leaving in March 2005 and made a return to Newcastle in 2008, where he spent eight months as manager.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Written by Jane Moore and posted on TheJournal.ie