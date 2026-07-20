RTÉ secures rights for 2030 World Cup, as over one million tune in for Spain's final win

SUNDAY’S WORLD CUP final was the most-watched match of the tournament on RTÉ, attracting an average audience of one million viewers.

The game also had 1.4 million streams on the RTÉ Player, making the game the most-streamed single event in the RTÉ Player’s history.

England’s semi-final defeat to Argentina had an average audience of 949,000, with one million streams on RTÉ Player.

The France v Spain semi-final had an average audience of 873,000 and a further one million streams on RTÉ Player, while the England v Norway quarter-final brought an average audience of 787,000, with another million streams.

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RTÉ have also confirmed that it has secured exclusive Irish free-to-air rights to the 2030 World Cup, to be held across Spain, Portugal and Morocco along with three centenary games in South America.

Across the 2026 tournament as a whole, RTÉ audiences generated 23.4 million streams, an increase of almost 15 million streams and nearly three times the audience achieved during the 2022 World Cup, which recorded 8.5 million streams.

Check out the latest episode of The 42′s Football Family podcast here