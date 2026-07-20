Bryson DeChambeau wanted Donald Trump to intervene in Open controversy – report

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU WANTED to involve United States President Donald Trump in his rules controversy at The Open, it has been claimed.

The two-time major winner was handed a two-shot penalty late on Friday night after officials reviewed footage and decided he had improved the area of his backswing by flattening down some long grass on Royal Birkdale’s fifth hole.

American journalist Geoff Shackelford claimed DeChambeau requested to speak to Trump during lengthy discussions with the R&A regarding the penalty, which dropped him from second place and two off the lead on Friday.

Bryson DeChambeau is involved in a HEATED exchange with officials back at the fifth! 😮 pic.twitter.com/JmCuKW3KaR — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 17, 2026

Advertisement

The golfer is a friend of Trump, serving on the President’s council on sports, fitness, and nutrition, making his last White House appearance in May, and has played golf with him.

Trump asked football’s world governing body FIFA to review the red card shown to United States forward Folarin Balogun during the World Cup, with the player’s one-match ban subsequently being suspended, and it has been claimed DeChambeau wanted a similar intervention but his request was denied.

On Saturday R&A chief executive Mark Darbon was asked whether the President had been in touch.

“No, I have not received a call from President Trump,” he told BBC Sport.

“Irrespective of which player this affected, it is the same decision – from a rules perspective it was clear cut.”

It is understood that after his round on Saturday, DeChambeau visited Darbon in the championship office where his request to gain possession of his scorecard from the previous day was declined.

The R&A did not comment on either issue.

DeChambeau finished 14th, six shots behind champion Ryan Fox, and refused to speak to the waiting media for the eighth successive major round.

He posted on Instagram: “A lot of ups and downs this week, to say the least. But I’m proud of the way I fought through it.

“Thank you to all my supporters for carrying me through. Onwards and upwards from here. Congratulations to @ryanfoxgolfer on an incredible win!”