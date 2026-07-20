Spain’s World Cup champions return home ahead of open-top bus parade through Madrid

SPAIN’S WORLD CUP-WINNING team has returned home, where the 26-man squad is due to meet with Spain’s royals and prime minister Pedro Sanchez before boarding an open-top bus for a parade through central Madrid.

Throngs of fans will greet them as they travel down Madrid’s historic avenues from near Moncloa Palace, the prime minister’s official residence, to Cibeles Square.

Thousands of Spain supporters gather at Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid to celebrate the national team's FIFA World Cup triumph. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A ceremony with the players will then be held at the square, where previous Spanish national teams and their supporters have traditionally gathered to celebrate.

Spain walked off with the trophy at Sunday’s final after defeating Argentina 1-0 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

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Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino seen on the right hand side as Spain lift the World Cup trophy Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It was only the second time – after a 2010 victory in South Africa – that Spain won the title.

The Spanish team was congratulated on Sunday by the leaders of the three countries that co-hosted the tournament – US president Donald Trump, Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian prime minister Mark Carney.

(L-R) FIFA president Gianni Infantino, US president Donald Trump, President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum and Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada, King of Spain Felipe VI during medal ceremony Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

After the final whistle, the Spanish capital erupted into celebrations, with thousands of supporters pouring into the streets from bars and restaurants, many draped in Spanish flags or wearing the team’s colours.

Crowds packed Madrid’s Puerta de Sol and other major squares – singing, dancing and setting off flares while car horns blared throughout the capital.

Many celebrated Sunday’s victory long into the early hours of Monday morning.

Girls with painted faces celebrate Spain's World Cup title in Madrid Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“I’m very happy. I’ve slept three or four hours, but for the team, I’ll do whatever it takes,” said 19-year-old Victor Alvarez early on Monday.

The World Cup victory, combined with the Women’s World Cup won by Spain in 2023, makes the European nation the first to hold both the men’s and women’s titles simultaneously.

“Honestly, it was very exciting. We preferred not to go to any bar or anything, to experience it at home, focused and very happy, very joyful,” 59-year-old civil servant Gema Rodero said.

Celebrations were dampened, however, after local authorities reported that a 13-year-old in Salamanca, north west of Madrid, had died after a fountain he had climbed onto with friends to celebrate had collapsed.

For many young supporters, the Spanish team’s triumph is their first time witnessing the men’s team lift the trophy — and the national delirium that has followed.

Spain today is markedly different from the country in 2010, when the Iberian nation was beset by a debt crisis, 20% unemployment and nationalist regions fighting to win greater autonomy.

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Today, Spain’s economy is expanding, the unemployment rate has halved and the country is forecast to again be among the Eurozone’s fastest-growing major economies.

Nationalist and separatist tensions have considerably cooled.

Ahead of the team’s return, supporters waited in Madrid’s Barajas airport ready to greet them in an arrivals hall, many donning the team’s jerseys and waving Spanish flags.

Written by Press Association and posted on TheJournal.ie