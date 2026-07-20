McGeeney to continue as Armagh manager in 2027

KIERAN McGEENEY HAS been ratified to continue as manager of the Armagh senior footballers for 2027.

McGeeney is the longest-serving manager in the inter-county game, having first stepped into the job in 2014.

At tonight’s County Committee meeting the following county management teams were ratified for the 2027 season:



Senior Football: Kieran McGeeney

U20 Football: Barry O’Hagan



Senior & U20 Hurling: Kevin ‘Kizzy’ Hughes pic.twitter.com/nqGfDPV7R5 — Armagh_GAA (@Armagh_GAA) July 20, 2026

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The news was confirmed following an Armagh County Committee meeting on Monday.

McGeeney led Armagh to the county’s second All-Ireland SFC title in 2024.

This season, Armagh’s summer ended with a heavy 4-19 to 0-17 loss to Kerry in round three of the All-Ireland series.

In May, the county landed a first Ulster SFC title since 2008, beating Monaghan in the provincial decider.