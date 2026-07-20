The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
McGeeney to continue as Armagh manager in 2027
KIERAN McGEENEY HAS been ratified to continue as manager of the Armagh senior footballers for 2027.
McGeeney is the longest-serving manager in the inter-county game, having first stepped into the job in 2014.
The news was confirmed following an Armagh County Committee meeting on Monday.
McGeeney led Armagh to the county’s second All-Ireland SFC title in 2024.
This season, Armagh’s summer ended with a heavy 4-19 to 0-17 loss to Kerry in round three of the All-Ireland series.
In May, the county landed a first Ulster SFC title since 2008, beating Monaghan in the provincial decider.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
CONFIRMED GAA Gaelic Football Geezer Kieran McGeeney Armagh