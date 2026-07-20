Trump puts himself front and centre in Spain’s World Cup lift – despite Rodri’s best efforts

UNITED STATES PRESIDENT Donald Trump handed the World Cup to Spain and stayed for the celebrations – a year on from his awkward part in Chelsea’s Club World Cup trophy presentation.

Security was increased around MetLife Stadium as the 80-year-old attended Sunday’s global showpiece, just as he did for the club equivalent at the same venue last year.

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Champions du monde, Campeones de la Copa del Mundo, Curaidh an Chorn Domhanda, World Cup Champions SPAIN!!!!



You have watched all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/zURKYW0hti — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 19, 2026

Trump remained on the winners’ podium after handing the trophy to Chelsea’s Reece James after beating Paris St Germain, with match-winner Cole Palmer admitting he was “confused” by the situation.

The US President, joined as ever by Fifa president Gianni Infantino, this time handed the trophy to Spain skipper Rodri after a deserved 1-0 extra-time win against Argentina.

US President Donald Trump presents the World Cup to Spanish captain Rodri (Martin Rickett/PA). PA. PA.

The Manchester City midfielder appeared to gently guide Trump to the side of the stage, as did Infantino, but he was still in shot when the World Cup was hoisted aloft.

Trump made a hasty exit with Spain’s celebrations in full flow having won the largest edition ever.

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