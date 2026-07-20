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Cian Lynch and William ODonoghue celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup and the Mick Mackey Cup.
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In pics: Limerick hurlers and fans rejoice at All-Ireland homecoming

John Kiely’s squad brought Liam MacCarthy back to Limerick on Monday evening.
8.46pm, 20 Jul 2026

LIMERICK SUPPORTERS LINED the streets this evening to welcome their victorious hurling team following Sunday’s All-Ireland final defeat of Galway. 

The county landed their sixth All-Ireland title under John Kiely’s stewardship with a dominant performance in Croke Park, winning 1-29 to 1-18.  

And Kiely’s squad brought Liam MacCarthy back to Limerick this evening, where they were greeted by thousands of supporters.

They were joined by the Limerick minor panel, who last month won the county’s first minor All-Ireland title in 42 years.

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john-kiely-celebrates-with-the-liam-maccarthy-cup John Kiely celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

cian-lynch-and-barry-nash-arrive-with-the-liam-maccarthy-cup Cian Lynch and Barry Nash arrive with the Liam MacCarthy Cup. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

jp-mcmanus-and-sean-finn JP McManus and Sean Finn. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

william-odonoghue-and-adam-english William O'Donoghue and Adam English. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

tom-and-dan-morrissey Tom and Dan Morrissey. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

fans-during-the-homecoming James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

fans-during-the-homecoming James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

fans-looks-on-from-their-window-during-the-homecoming Fans looks on from their window. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

 

cian-lynch-and-john-kiely-celebrate-with-the-liam-maccarthy-cup Cian Lynch and John Kiely celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

the-limerick-senior-and-minor-all-ireland-champions The Limerick Senior and Minor All Ireland Champions. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Check out the latest episode of The 42′s GAA Weekly podcast here  

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