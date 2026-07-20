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In pics: Limerick hurlers and fans rejoice at All-Ireland homecoming
LIMERICK SUPPORTERS LINED the streets this evening to welcome their victorious hurling team following Sunday’s All-Ireland final defeat of Galway.
The county landed their sixth All-Ireland title under John Kiely’s stewardship with a dominant performance in Croke Park, winning 1-29 to 1-18.
And Kiely’s squad brought Liam MacCarthy back to Limerick this evening, where they were greeted by thousands of supporters.
They were joined by the Limerick minor panel, who last month won the county’s first minor All-Ireland title in 42 years.
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John Kiely celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Cian Lynch and Barry Nash arrive with the Liam MacCarthy Cup. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
JP McManus and Sean Finn. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
William O'Donoghue and Adam English. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Tom and Dan Morrissey. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Fans looks on from their window. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Cian Lynch and John Kiely celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
The Limerick Senior and Minor All Ireland Champions. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
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Champions GAA Hurling Limerick