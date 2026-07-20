Matt Doherty completes move to Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD UNITED HAVE announced the signing of Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty.

Doherty joins the Blades on a one-year deal, with an option of an extra year.

The defender left Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of last season, having played over 400 games across his two spells at Molineux.

Advertisement

Doherty said: “I spoke to the manager and had a walk round the stadium, obviously I’ve played there (Bramall Lane) many times before so I know what the atmosphere can be and the manager convinced me with his vision of the team and the club. “I’m backing the manager to get the club back into the Premier League and I’m guessing that is the goal for everyone at the end of the day. I believe in him and what he’s saying to me, and I know he’ll believe in his players. “I’ve got friends who have played here – Enda Stevens, John Egan, Conor Coady – they’ve all told me how good a place this is to play and I know that too, I know the atmosphere can be incredible.”

United boss Chris Wilder said: “There’s no doubting we are getting a player here who knows what it takes to be successful.

“You’ve got to be a seriously good player to have played as many times as he has for the likes of Wolves, Spurs and Atlético Madrid.

“Matt is a top pro on and off the pitch; he still has a real desire to achieve things in his career, and he wants to do that here.

“He’ll drive those standards we are looking for and bring the best out of others in the squad. I’ve talked about culture carriers a lot over the years, and that’s what I see in Matt.”

Doherty, 34, has represented the Republic of Ireland over 50 times, making his international debut in 2018.

United were relegated from the Premier League in 2024 and have spent the last two season in the Championship, finishing the 2025/26 campaign in 13th.