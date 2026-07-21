Dun Laoghaire Golf Club to host Women's Irish Open next year

DUN LAOGHAIRE GOLF club will host the 2027 Women’s Irish Open.

The competition will take place from 2-8 August 2027 and bring the top-tier tournament golf to the South Dublin coast for the first time.

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Organisers hope that proximity to Dublin will help to attract record crowds to the event.

“We are delighted that Dun Laoghaire Golf Club has been selected to host the KPMG Women’s Irish Open in 2027,” said Declan Curran, president of Dun Laoghaire Golf Club.

“This is a significant event in the Irish sporting calendar, for golf in general and women’s golf in particular. Our members and staff look forward to welcoming the players, officials, spectators, stakeholders and broadcast partners. Dun Laoghaire Golf Club hosted a memorable Curtis Cup in 2016 and we are sure that the KPMG Women’s Irish Open in 2027 will be another memorable sporting occasion.”

The Women’s Irish Open has established itself as a key stop on the Ladies European Tour circuit since 2022. The Championship has been voted ‘Tournament of The Year’ in 2024 and 2025 by the players.

The event took place in Carton House, Co Kildare in 2024 and ‘25, and in Dromoland Castle, Clare in 2022 and ‘23.

This year, it takes place in the K Club on August 27-30.