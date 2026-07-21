Rhasidat Adeleke to run 200m at nationals in European qualifying bid

RHASIDAT ADELEKE WILL only run the 200m at the National Track & Field Championships in Santry this weekend.

It is the 23-year-old’s final chance to qualify individually for the European Championships in Birmingham next month, with the deadline on Sunday.

Adeleke will chase the A standard qualifying time of 22.85 seconds, with the heats and finals scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Morton Stadium and in-form Sharlene Mawdsley and Lauren Roy among likely opposition.

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The Dubliner has decided against any further attempts to qualify for the 400m at Europeans as she returns from an injury-hit stint.

Adeleke was due to race over 400m at the KBC Night of Athletics meeting in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium, on Saturday, but withdrew.

She was off the pace on her return to action at the Prefontaine Classic meeting in Eugene, Oregon, earlier this month, clocking 52.26 in her first 400m event in a year, which she later labelled as “beyond rough”.

Having pulled out of the Monaco Diamond League last week, Adeleke turned her attention to 200m at a meet in Lucerne, Switzerland. A disappointing run of 23.07 seconds saw her finish fourth, 0.22 outside the European standard.

Adeleke’s personal best over 200m is 22.34, the national record she set in Florida in 2023.

In videos posted on Instagram on Sunday, which were recorded in June, the Tallaght native spoke about her recent struggles and reflected on “a rocky last couple of weeks”.

“It’s just weird because I was in a good place in Fall training. I knew it was an upwards trajectory, probably in the best shape or looking towards being in the best shape I’ve ever been in.

“There were different points this season that I was like, ‘Oh, I’m hot…’ and then I strained my freaking hamstring and it’s back down here. It’s like I take 10 steps forwards and 15 steps back. Now, I just don’t know. I just don’t want to be embarrassed.”