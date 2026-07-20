The leading contenders for Hurler of the Year and Young Hurler of the Year awards

WHATEVER ABOUT THE All-Ireland final, the Hurler of the Year race felt like it went down to the final puck of the 2026 championship.

With long-time front-runner Nickie Quaid facing up to a last-gasp penalty, a suitably spectacular save could’ve been the necessary exclamation mark moment to remind voters of his credentials.

As it was, Conor Cooney’s shot rattled the net and the Hurler of the Year remains up for discussion with a few leading contenders.

Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick)

Could we see a forward winning Hurler of the Year without managing to score in the All-Ireland Series? That’s perhaps the most likely prospect following Gearóid Hegarty’s influential season.

He was a tower of strength in the semi-final, keeping Limerick alive against the Clare onslaught, and final, constantly providing ammunition for his teammates. He would be a shoo-in if he stitched his two early goal attempts.

Hego twice came up with match-winning interventions in Munster when switched to the inside line against Waterford, where he won man of the match, and Cork. Ends the championship with 2-8 to his name and played every minute.

“A number of years ago, it could be him feeling very frustrated that he didn’t get on the scoreboard, so even now he’s learning that you can contribute in so many ways on the pitch,” said Kiely post-match.

“Always stepping up when the moment is greatest is how I would describe Gearóid. He is a phenomenal leader on the pitch.”

The 2021 recipient could join his teammate Cian Lynch on two awards.

Advertisement

Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Diarmaid Byrnes and Nickie Quaid. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Like Hegarty, Nickie Quaid picked up two man-of-the-match awards across Limerick’s seven outings.

His puck-outs controlled the tempo on their provincial dissection of Clare before two standout saves prevented Cork from gaining traction in the Munster final.

At that point, Quaid was the front-runner for this award and he didn’t do anything wrong since, even if he rode his luck to stay on the pitch in the semi-final rematch with Clare.

A quiet final for him, but puck-outs were flawless as ever. Held in the highest of esteem by his teammates, who refer to him as the Goat.

Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick)

Another in the running to claim a second Hurler of the Year gong, following his 2022 award and 2023 nomination.

Doubts had been raised over Diarmaid Byrnes’ form in recent years, but the Patrickswell hurler put those questions to bed this year.

If opposition keepers were targeting his wing to avoid Kyle Hayes, Byrnes replied with a series of towering catches. He is Quaid’s ideal target for a short puck-out due to his impeccable crossfield distribution into the forwards.

Plus, Byrnes continues to pile on the scores onto his all-time record tally for a defender. His 3-18 total included scores in all seven games.

Other contenders

William O'Donoghue and Aidan O'Connor. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Perhaps a future winner, but Aidan O’Connor’s breakthrough year was brilliant for its consistent returns across the entire league and championship.

The Ballybrown man finished as the Division 1A top scorer on 1-63 (0-19 from play) and the Hurling Championship’s second-highest scorer on 4-53 (3-14 from play). His goal against Clare was the winning of the All-Ireland title.

William O’Donoghue slotted into the centre-back slot on a permanent basis this year and was an assured presence at all times, breaking up opposition attacks and carefully distributing the sliotar.

Outside of Limerick, Brian Hayes was the best of the rest with 5-20 making him the championship’s top scorer from play.

Young Hurler of the Year

Bryan Keane Bryan Keane

Jason Rabbitte (Galway) was the only element of the Tribesmen’s attacking plan which functioned on Sunday, scoring an outrageous acute point after being fouled; one of a half-dozen fouls on the teenage full-forward. Also helped to tear Cork and Dublin asunder, ending the year on 2-11.

Two more Galway forwards merit mentions. Free-taker Aaron Niland chipped in with 0-10 in the final to end the year as fifth-highest scorer on 1-43. Darragh Neary netted in the Leinster final and All-Ireland semi, contributing 2-10 in all plus boundless running.

Shane O’Brien is Limerick’s eligible contender after a year in which he scored 0-16, including six against Clare in Munster.

William Buckley started the year as man of the match in Cork’s victory over Tipperary and tallied 0-19, but ended up on the bench in the All-Ireland Series.