All Blacks back row Jacobson avoids citing after Ireland game

ALL BLACKS FLANKER Luke Jacobson has avoided a citing for his dangerous clearout on Ireland’s Josh van der Flier at Eden Park on Saturday.

Jacobson was shown a yellow card by referee Nic Berry for making contact with van der Flier’s head at a ruck in the first half of the Nations Championship game in Auckland, with the incident sent for an off-field review.

It remained a yellow card, rather than being upgraded to a 20-minute red card, with Jacobson returning after 10 minutes in the sin bin.

And it has now been confirmed to The 42 that Jacobson has not been cited for the incident, which means that the citing commissioner appointed to Ireland’s clash with New Zealand did not believe that Jacobson’s actions warranted a red card.

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The clearout was initially flagged by television match official [TMO] Ben Whitehouse in the first half of New Zealand’s 41-20 win in Auckland.

“I’m going to show you a dangerous clearout by seven black,” said Whitehouse to Berry.

Berry then examined several replays of Jacobson making direct shoulder contact to the head of van der Flier.

“He’s diving over the player [Ireland's James Ryan],” said Berry. “He’s left his arm behind. Number five is standing up. So it is foul play because it’s a dangerous cleanout.

“It meets the yellow-card threshold. I understand five is standing up there, but there’s no attempt to wrap. Yellow card.”

The foul play review officer, Andrew Jackson, decided against upgrading the yellow card to a red card.

Jackson seemingly viewed the presence of Ryan as mitigation for Jacobson’s actions.

“The yellow card is going to remain a yellow card,” explained Berry to All Blacks captain Ardie Savea on the pitch after that decision was relayed to him.

“His arm has been jammed by that player who’s on the wrong side standing up.”

And it has now been confirmed that Jacobson has not been cited for the foul-play incident, meaning he remains available to be picked by New Zealand.

The All Blacks are looking towards their ‘Greatest Rivalry’ tour of South Africa, which involves warm-up games against the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls and the Lions before three Tests against the Springboks on South African soil and a fourth in Baltimore in the US.