Fines of €70,000 and other punishments for CSKA Sofia and Derry City

FINES TOTALLING €70,000 have been handed down to CSKA Sofia and Derry City following the scenes of crowd disturbance at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in their UEFA Europa League meeting last week.

The charges relating to CSKA Sofia include racist and/or discriminatory behaviour – meaning Nazi salutes, throwing of objects, crowd disturbances, acts of damage to the stadium and violating the basic rules of decent conduct.

Two fines of €30,000 and €20,000 have been handed down, and CSKA will not be permitted to sell tickets to fans for their next away game in Europe.

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Crowd trouble at last week's UEFA Europa League game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile Derry City have been fined €20,000 and ordered to close their north stand for the next home game in European football, a charge that is suspended for two years. They were also charged with throwing objects, and an incident whereby a Derry City fan made contact with the CSKA goalkeeper.

Derry City have released a statement on the punishments, stating they are considering a lifetime ban for the pitch intruder.

The statement read; ‘While Derry City FC complained to UEFA about the aggressive and intimidatory behaviour of the CSKA Sofia supporters, the club accepted that its own supporters had thrown objects onto the field of play and that one of its supporters had entered the field of play and approached the CSKA goalkeeper, before being returned to the stand by security personnel.

‘Derry City FC fully accepts the decision of the UEFA Appeals Body. Derry City FC is committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure that home matches are played in an environment that is safe for players and supporters alike.

‘An investigation is underway to identify those supporters of Derry City FC who were involved in these incidents and who ultimately caused the club to incur this fine. Once identified, the Club will take appropriate steps to sanction these supporters, including the possibility of a lifetime ban from the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

‘Separately, CSKA Sofia has apologised to Derry City FC for the damage caused to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium by its supporters. CSKA Sofia has agreed to cover the cost of remediating this damage and Derry City FC is liaising with CSKA Sofia on this issue.’

CSKA Sofia won the tie 5-3 on aggregate.