Rock beats Bunting to set up World Matchplay showdown with Littler

LUKE LITTLER CONTINUED the defence of his World Matchplay title with a tense 11-8 win over Nathan Aspinall in Blackpool.

The reigning champion produced a nine-dart finish in the opening leg, coming incredibly close to a second nine-darter within four legs.

Aspinall fought back from 7-5 down just as it looked like the match was getting away from him, and himself managed a 170 checkout, though Littler ultimately proved too strong.

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Luke Littler beat Nathan Aspinall (Bradley Collyer/PA). PA PA

Littler, who progresses to the quarter-final, told Sky Sports: “That was amazing. That’s the best game me and Nathan have had.

“Seeing the averages, I thought his was going to be a bit better. He gave it his all.

“His 170 was the best ever hit against me, fair play to Nathan Aspinall. I’m glad to take part in such an amazing game.”

Littler will next take on Josh Rock, who defeated an off-colour Stephen Bunting 11-6 in the final match of the night.

The Antrim man eased to victory, and was visibly emotional afterwards.

ROCK ON THE CHARGE!



Four legs without reply for Josh Rock!



The Northern Irishman fires in a 106 checkout to stretch his lead against a struggling Stephen Bunting!



📺 https://t.co/xXnQhVoUPy#MatchplayDarts pic.twitter.com/rjfR0yRFeZ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 21, 2026

ROCK SEALS IT IN STYLE!



Josh Rock wraps it up with a moment of magic!



The Northern Irishman completes an 11-6 victory over Stephen Bunting with a brilliant 140 finish!



📺 https://t.co/xXnQhVoUPy#MatchplayDarts pic.twitter.com/rJN0RNJRvu — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 21, 2026

In Tuesday’s other matches, Michael van Gerwen’s campaign was ended by a 14-12 defeat to fellow Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Van Gerwen recovered from 8-4 down to level the match at 10-10 but Van Duijvenbode won out.

Scotland’s Gary Anderson also progressed to the last eight with an 11-7 win over Welshman Jonny Clayton.