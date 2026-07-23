Paul Geaney: Kerry's coaching changes, the year he should've taken out, and All-Ireland lessons

PAUL GEANEY RECKONS the Kerry football team have moved more towards a rugby model of split coaching roles.

When the Kingdom captain thinks back to Cian O’Neill’s first All-Ireland with Kerry, back in 2014, he recalls the coach covering all areas on the training field.

Now, there is a greater division of responsibilities with Kieran Donaghy and Pa McCarthy coming on board this year to join the likes of O’Neill, Aodán Mac Gearailt, and James Costello as Jack O’Connor shepherded Kerry back to Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

Asked about O’Neill’s evolving role, Geaney said: “In 2013, 2014, 2015, he was probably doing everything.

“Everyone involved in the coaching ticket now has a job to do and they all have input. Whereas in ‘13, ‘14, ‘15, he was S&C, he was the coach, forwards and backs, kick-outs and breaking ball, everything.

“He does a lot of that on the field, but we have a lot more coaches now. Everyone in the management ticket can coach, so we’ve probably gone towards the model of rugby where you have people in charge of different sections of the game.

“It’s great. We have an unbelievable amount of talent in that room and the work ethic is mind-blowing, if you knew the work that them fellas do. It’s a huge part of why we’ve been successful so far.”

Donaghy’s return from a five-year stint with Armagh has been another shot in the arm to their Sam Maguire retention hopes.

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“He’s brought a lot of energy to the dressing room and different perspectives and different aspects that you probably didn’t think about before,” says Geaney.

“Freshness is probably key in the dressing room. Coming off of having won the All-Ireland, you have to try and have a new angle. He’s offered plenty of that, so it’s been great.”

Paul Geaney pictured in 2018. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Freshness is something that Geaney longed for during spells of his career. The Dingle forward reflects that he should’ve stepped away for a year in 2018.

When asked if he’d have stayed playing so long with Kerry but for the introduction of Gaelic football’s new rules last year, Geaney replies: “There’s a good chance I wouldn’t have, no.

“In 2018, I probably should have taken a year out really. Looking back, I was pretty much sick of it. Sick of football or whatever, but in hindsight I probably should have taken a year out and I would have been fresher again if I was to come back.

“So, yeah, I don’t think I’d be here if the rules didn’t change because it’s just so enjoyable really.”

His second All-Ireland arrived in 2022, although Geaney learned lessons from overthinking about games in the build-up.

“In 2022, I probably spent too much time thinking about it. My daughter was born the week before the semi-final, the Dublin game, that year, so it was nearly overcompensating trying to be right for an All-Ireland final.

“I was just seeping energy everywhere. If I just relaxed a little bit more around that semi-final/final, I would have been in better stead.

“After that as well, you realise that you don’t have a pile of years left, so you just relax a little bit more in your football.

“I just enjoy every day I go out now and take it as it is.”

Paul Geaney in action against Tyrone. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

As a publican on Dingle’s busy Main St, it isn’t easy for Geaney to avoid pre-match chatter.

“The All-Ireland final used to be in September, so we’d have less people on visits to Dingle, whereas it’s black with people at the moment. It’s tough alright to not get drawn into talking about the game in these two weeks.

“I just remove myself from the situation. Don’t be loitering around the pub around this time of year. Get in, do the few jobs I have to do, and get away from it. Do some stuff in the background instead, or get in the morning before we open.”

Geaney has thought enough about the big match to see the challenge Mayo’s front three of Darragh Beirne, Ryan O’Donoghue, and Kobe McDonald will bring on Sunday.

“They play like no other team in the country. They definitely play how they see it, which is a great place to be as a forward. They’re kicking big scores, kicking most of Mayo’s scores, the three of them as well. They’re playing very well.

“From an outsider’s view, it’s probably great to watch, but we’ll have to think of something to scupper them a small bit.

“Mayo are playing the Mayo brand of football in the new rules, which is suiting them, and they’re improving day to day, which is a big thing.

“They probably haven’t got the recognition that they deserve out in the public, but I’ve watched plenty of their games and I’ve seen how they’re improving. They’re full of energy and they just don’t let up.”