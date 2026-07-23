James Slipper absent in Les Kiss's first Wallabies squad

NEW AUSTRALIA COACH Les Kiss pledged “evolution not revolution” after retaining Harry Wilson as captain Thursday and naming just one debutant in his first Wallabies squad.

The former Queensland Reds coach Kiss replaced Joe Schmidt after Australia’s 57-10 thrashing of Italy in the Nations Championship last week.

It snapped a six-game losing streak at the end of a disappointing tenure by the New Zealander.

Schmidt’s two-and-a-half year reign garnered just 12 wins from 31 Tests, with Kiss having only 14 months before the World Cup on home soil to mould the team into serious contenders.

His 34-man squad for back-to-back Tests against Eddie Jones’s Japan in Osaka on 8 August and Townsville a week later has just three changes from those in camp for the Nations Championship Tests against Ireland, France and Italy.

Advertisement

Joe Schmidt was in charge for the past two and a half years. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Notably, Wilson remains captain despite speculation that Reds skipper Fraser McReight could be given the nod.

“I’ve talked about evolution rather than revolution and making sure we keep certain things consistent,” Kiss told reporters.

“I’m happy with Harry and I spoke to him yesterday and he wants to do the job. I’m really happy with what he’s done in his 23 Tests as skipper. I think he’s grown and he wants to grow further.”

Reds’ centre Issac Henry is the only uncapped player, with the injured Len Ikitau (ankle) ruled out.

NSW Waratahs’ prop Isaac Kailea replaces veteran James Slipper, who came out of retirement at Schmidt’s request for the Nations Championship.

The second most-capped player of all time supported starting loosehead prop Angus Bell in all of the Nations Championships Tests and is reportedly being rested.

The other new face is experienced lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto — another Reds player — who was snubbed by Schmidt in his final three games.

Hooker Josh Nasser and inside centre Hunter Paisami return having missed last weekend’s clash with Italy in Perth, as does fly-half Carter Gordon, who was injured for the France and Italy games.

“Largely the group is the same and I feel it’s only right that they get the first feel of us,” said Kiss.

“Selection is always a challenging process, but as coaches we’ve looked to bring together a group based on form, cohesion and how we want to play the game.

“The challenge now is for everyone to roll up their sleeves and find a new level of consistency.”

Australia squad:

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Miles Amatosero, Angus Bell, Charlie Cale, Josh Canham, Isaac Kailea, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Aidan Ross, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Lachlan Shaw, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson (capt)

Backs: Jock Campbell, Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Carter Gordon, Isaac Henry, Max Jorgensen, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Declan Meredith, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Kalani Thomas, Tom Wright