Irish jockey Rossa Ryan picks up 28-day suspension at Sandown

ROSSA RYAN WAS banned for 28 days at Sandown on Thursday for “failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures” on Thunder Home, which was adjudged by the stewards to have cost him victory.

The Galway native had attempted to make all the running on James Horton’s charge in the Martin Densham & Peter Deal Memorial British EBF Maiden Stakes, and having kicked clear with two furlongs to run, appeared to have the race in safe keeping.

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Jamie Spencer was making rapid headway on John and Thady Gosden’s Zero Error, but Ryan still looked like holding on to his advantage.

Rossa Ryan banned for 28 days for "failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures to obtain the best possible placing on a horse that would have finished first" aboard Thunder Home who finished second at Sandown this afternoon ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MngKwgqLAT — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 23, 2026

However, just a matter of strides before the line Ryan’s urgency appeared to drop before picking up again and after a photo finish Zero Error was called the winner by a nose.

The stewards’ report read: “Rossa Ryan, the rider of Thunder Home, had appeared stop riding on the run to the line before recommencing his ride in the final strides to finish second, beaten by a nose.

“After being interviewed and shown recordings of the incident, Ryan was suspended for 28 days for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures to obtain the best possible placing on a horse that would have finished first.”

Ryan’s suspension is due to commence on 6 August and will take in the Ebor meeting at York and also the Prix Morny at Deauville, where the jockey was expected to continue his partnership with the unbeaten Orthodox, trained by Clive Cox.