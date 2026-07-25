Japan forward Maeda joins Ipswich from Celtic as PSG's Lee moves to Atlético Madrid

IPSWICH SIGNED JAPAN forward Daizen Maeda from Scottish champions Celtic in a deal worth a reported £10 million (€11.71 million) on Saturday.

Maeda agreed a three-year contract with the newly-promoted Premier League club.

In four and a half years with Celtic, Maeda won five Scottish titles, three Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.

The 28-year-old scored 79 goals in 212 appearances for Celtic.

He was a member of the Japan squad that reached the last 32 at the World Cup before losing to Brazil.

“I am very proud to sign for Ipswich Town. I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League and I am very happy I can realise that dream with this club,” he said.

“I have loved all of the conversations with the club and they have made me feel very welcome.

“My aim will always be to battle hard, score goals, and provide assists for my team – I will always run and give everything that I have.”

Ipswich, under new manager Gary O’Neil, have also added Issa Diop, Abdul Fatawu, Emersonn and Kayne van Oevelen in the transfer window.

O’Neil, who took over after Kieran McKenna resigned in the close-season, believes Maeda will make a big impact at Portman Road.

“He works extremely hard and has impressive physical attributes, while also proving over a number of years playing in Scotland that he has the ability to score goals and create for his team,” O’Neil said.

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We're delighted to announce that Abdukodir Khusanov has extended his contract at City until 2031 🩵 — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 25, 2026

Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov signed a five-year contract extension with the Premier League club on Saturday.

Khusanov helped City win the FA Cup and League Cup last season, as well as finishing second in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old centre-back joined City from French side Lens in January 2025.

He has been capped 30 times for Uzbekistan and featured at the World Cup, playing in all three of their Group K matches.

“This is a great day for me and my family. I am really happy to extend my stay at City,” Khusanov said.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute since I arrived in Manchester and I feel I am growing and learning a lot as a player.

“I have a new challenge now, which is to impress (new manager) Enzo Maresca and his staff and ensure I am in his team regularly. I am determined to do that.”

Khusanov is the second City star to commit his long-term future to the club this week after England forward Phil Foden signed a new four-year deal.

City’s director of football Hugo Viana said: “We’ve been really pleased and impressed by Abdukodir’s development since he arrived in England.

“We’re seeing him grow into a brilliant young man and an outstanding defender – but we know this is only the beginning. His physical and technical abilities are top, he has all the assets needed to be a world-class centre-back.

“At just 22, his best years are all in front of him and his potential to get even better is clear for all to see.”

Bienvenido al Atleti, Kang In ❤️🤍



Acuerdo con el Paris Saint-Germain para el traspaso del internacional coreano, que firma por nuestro club hasta el 30 de junio de 2031.



➡️ https://t.co/RLWcegWsYI pic.twitter.com/ILeAQPiQ9u — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 25, 2026

South Korea international Kang-In Lee has joined Atlético Madrid from European champions Paris Saint-Germain, the Spanish club announced Saturday.

“Atlético de Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement for the transfer of Kang-In Lee, who has signed for our club until 30 June, 2031,” said the Spanish club.

“A talented left-footed midfielder, the 25-year-old can operate in the attacking midfield role or from either wing, and stands out for his vision, exquisite ball control and ability to pass and shoot,” said his new club.

The clubs did not reveal the fee, but a source close to the negotiations told AFP that it was around €40 million, excluding bonuses.

PSG “warmly” thanked the player who arrived from Valencia in 2023.

He scored 16 goals in 124 appearances for PSG and collected 12 trophies, but had limited playing time under Luis Enrique and suffered a thigh injury in January.

Lee was an unused substitute as PSG won the last two Champions League finals.

He is Atlético’s third summer signing, following Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand and Spanish full-back Alejandro Grimaldo. Meanwhile, club stalwart Antoine Griezmann has left for Orlando City in Major League Soccer.

Lee made the last of his 50 international appearances during the World Cup as South Korea were knocked out in the group stage.

PSG have also sold fellow attacker Goncalo Ramos to AC Milan and sources have told AFP the two-time European champions are holding talks with Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche and RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande.

– © AFP 2026