Price and Van Veen progress to World Matchplay semi-finals

GERWYN PRICE AND Gian van Veen have advanced to the World Matchplay semi-finals at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

Price got the better of Ross Smith while Van Veen defeated James Wade.

The Welshman Price held off a comeback from Smith after building up a 12-8 lead. He recovered to rattle off four consecutive legs to win 16-12 and reach his first semi-final at the World Matchplay since 2022.

Van Veen also had to survive a rally from Wade who came back from 11-7 down to level the match. The world number three went on to claim the final two legs and reach the last four of the competition for the first time with a 16-13 result.

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Gerwyn Price and Gian van Veen complete the semi-final line-up at the Betfred World Matchplay! 🤝



📺 https://t.co/xXnQhVoUPy #MatchplayDarts pic.twitter.com/bJweYvS7ZA — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 24, 2026

Price and Van Veen will now battle it out in the semi-finals while defending champion Luke Littler will face Dirk van Duijvenbode in the other semi-final.