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Gerwyn Price celebrates winning his quarter-final match against Ross Smith. Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News
Darts

Price and Van Veen progress to World Matchplay semi-finals

Price got the better of Ross Smith while Van Veen defeated James Wade.
11.45am, 25 Jul 2026

GERWYN PRICE AND Gian van Veen have advanced to the World Matchplay semi-finals at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

Price got the better of Ross Smith while Van Veen defeated James Wade.

The Welshman Price held off a comeback from Smith after building up a 12-8 lead. He recovered to rattle off four consecutive legs to win 16-12 and reach his first semi-final at the World Matchplay since 2022.

Van Veen also had to survive a rally from Wade who came back from 11-7 down to level the match. The world number three went on to claim the final two legs and reach the last four of the competition for the first time with a 16-13 result.

Price and Van Veen will now battle it out in the semi-finals while defending champion Luke Littler will face Dirk van Duijvenbode in the other semi-final.

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