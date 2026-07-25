Kalpana exacts revenge with King George victory at Ascot

KALPANA BATTLED HER to a thrilling victory in the international clash of the generations landing a thrilling King George VI And Queen Stakes at Ascot.

Wearing the same Juddmonte colours carried to victory by three-time winner Enable, the five-year-old mare exacted sweet revenge on her conqueror 12 months earlier when she had finished second to Calandagan.

Sweeping into the lead well over a furlong out off the back of a ferocious pace set by Ballydoyle pacemaker Action, the Andrew Balding-trained mare powered clear up the straight.

From there to the line she galloped on strongly to hold off the surge of last year’s winner Calandagan to win by one and a half lengths at 13-2.

Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini stayed on well to finish third under Ryan Moore with last year’s dual Derby winner Lambourn in fourth.

She’s gone one better!



Last year's runner-up KALPANA stars in the 2026 King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes... pic.twitter.com/O0f51J2ff2 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) July 25, 2026

A field containing the last two winners, Derby heroes, two Japanese raiders, the Arc second and the winners of multiple Group Ones looked on paper the race of the year. And on the track it did not disappoint.

For Colin Keane, it was his biggest victory since being appointed as Juddmonte’s retained rider:

“She’s a very special mare, we thought she was coming here with a big chance but saying that, realistically I thought if she was third it would be a massive run to the Japanese horse (Masquerade Ball) and the French horse, but it just shows how good she is.

“I did think last year she improved from run to run as she’s such a big girl, and she does herself very well, but Andrew said she was 10 kilos lighter or something today so that was a good sign.

“Hopefully she can keep going that way as the year goes on.

“I opted to come in because I thought Wayne (Lordan on Minnie Hauk) would keep going longer than he did but he kind of stopped, but she came back for me, and she can quicken nearly instantly when you want her, she gets you out of trouble when you need her.

“I’m more delighted for the mare, although she’s won two Group Ones she’s deserved a couple more, and she showed her true class today.

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“That’s definitely her best performance, it was one of the strongest renewals of the race as there were horses from all over the globe so for her to do it today is very special.

“It’s a privilege to ride in these colours and get opportunities like that.”

Balding said: “She’s pretty damn good, isn’t she? And she can do it on any ground as well!

“It worked out perfectly today and I never need to tell Colin what to do, he always knows what he’s doing and it was a fabulous ride.

“I’ve just felt she has been better this year, and it was a struggle to get weight off her last year, but this year I felt she has trained leaner and lighter, and I’ve been happier with her all along.

“I don’t know what the difference is, but she is so much fitter this year, and it told at the finish.

“It’s a huge privilege to train for Juddmonte and these wonderful horses, and it makes my job easier.

“It’s an honour to win this, it’s one of the most important races of the year and Dad (Ian Balding) won it of course with Mill Reef.”

“Anything is possible moving forwards and we’ll discuss it. The Arc didn’t work out last year because of the draw and that is a danger again, but anything is possible and she’s thriving on her racing, so you couldn’t even rule out the Yorkshire Oaks, she’s right at the top of her game.”

Barry Mahon, European bloodstock and racing manager for Juddmonte, said: “Colin got a lovely trip round and was just sitting there waiting coming into the straight.

“It’s one of the biggest days for me since being in my role, right up there with Bluestocking in the Arc and Field Of Gold at Royal Ascot last year. It’s a memorable one for sure

“I’m not sure what the timeline is between the Arc and Champions Day is, but I’m sure Paris will be in the discussions, and we’ll see what the owners want to do.

“It’s very straightforward working with Andrew and he’s having some great results for us. He’s a brilliant people person, with a brilliant team and staff around him.”