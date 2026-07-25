Athlone Town's Champions League dream ends after defeat to Polish champions

KKS Czarni Sosnowiec 3

Athlone Town 1

ATHLONE TOWN’S EUROPEAN campaign has come to an end in the Uefa Women’s Champions League first qualifying round final.

The League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division champions fell to a 3-1 defeat to mini-tournament hosts KKS Czarni Sosnowiec in Poland.

Lily Agg’s side enjoyed a comprehensive 4-0 win over North Macedonia’s Skopje on Wednesday, but they couldn’t repeat their 2025 heroics to reach the second qualifying round.

Czarni provided a much bigger challenge, having swatted aside Georgia’s WFC Nike 7-1 in their semi-final.

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The Polish champions were the stronger side at Zagłębiowski Park Sosnowiec, the attempts’ statistic of 28-7 telling the tale. Athlone were put under significant pressure early on; their first shot on goal not coming until the 54th minute. By then, they trailed 2-0.

International star Patrycja Sarapata broke the deadlock in the 25th minute. Having come off the bench for Poland in both of their World Cup qualifier defeats to Ireland in April, the 21-year-old midfielder headed home Natalia Chudzik’s dangerous corner.

Captain Klaudia Miłek doubled Czarni’s lead two minutes into the second half, finishing coolly after a fast break from midfield to bring her tally to five goals in two games.

Their third came in the 58th minute as Zofia Buszewska hit the back of the net.

Athlone, to their credit, finished strongly as they strung some chances together and never gave up, and they eventually pulled a goal back through Izzy Ryan nine minutes from time.

But the Midlanders bow out here, with Czarni progressing to the second qualifying round where they will face Cypriot champions Apollon LFC first at another mini-tournament in August.

Athlone reached that same juncture last year, becoming the first Irish team since Raheny United in 2014/15 to come through the first qualifying round after comfortable wins over Cardiff City and ŽNK Agram.

Icelandic champions Breiðablik ended their Champions League journey thereafter, but they dropped to the Uefa Women’s Europa Cup after beating Crvena Zvezda. Glasgow City ended their European journey in the second-tier competition, which they cannot qualify for on this occasion.

Agg’s side now return to domestic action, where they will defend their FAI Cup crown against Shamrock Rovers in the quarter-finals next weekend. They are also chasing an historic three-peat in the Women’s Premier Division, currently sitting top of the table.

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