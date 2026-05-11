Spurs star Wembanyama ejected for elbowing opponent, Knicks progress to Conference finals

THE NEW YORK Knicks used a stunning three-point barrage to crush Philadelphia 144-114 and advance in the NBA play-offs on Sunday as Minnesota held off San Antonio to level their series.

The Knicks matched the NBA play-offs record with 25 three-pointers, setting an early tone with a record-equalling 11 first-quarter treys and piling up a record-equalling 18 in the first half.

With their seventh straight win in these play-offs, the Knicks polished off a 4-0 sweep of the 76ers in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The Timberwolves knotted their Western Conference semi-final series at 2-2, pulling away late for a 114-109 victory over the Spurs, who played most of the game without Victor Wembanyama.

The French star was ejected for elbowing Naz Reid in the jaw early in the second quarter.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) falls to the court after he was fouled by San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Knicks reached the conference finals for the second straight year and will face either the top-seeded Detroit Pistons or fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers for a place in the NBA championship series.

“One game at a time,” Knicks star Jalen Brunson said after New York humbled the 76ers on their home floor for a second straight game.

“I think we still have a lot of work to do, and our focus needs to be better,” he said.

Miles McBride made seven three-pointers on the way to a game-high 25 points and Brunson drained six from beyond the arc in scoring 22.

New York Knicks player Miles McBride. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Six players scored in double figures for the Knicks, who were without forward OG Anunoby for a second straight game with a hamstring strain.

With the series on the line, the Knicks stormed out of the gate, scoring 43 points in the first quarter.

Advertisement

Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse exhorted his team during one time out to stay positive and “play harder.”

But with their Xfinity Mobile Arena turned into hostile territory by a legion of raucous Knicks fans, the 76ers could find no answer.

By the time the Knicks took an 81-57 lead into the break, it was virtually over and they pushed the lead to as many as 44 points enabling them to rest their starters in the fourth quarter.

Joel Embiid, soldiering through hip and ankle injuries that struck after his April appendectomy, hit all eight of his shots and six of seven free throws to lead the 76ers with 24 points.

Tyrese Maxey added 17 but the Sixers, who shocked the second-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round, have now failed to go beyond the second round since 2001.

“Quite frankly, New York, they were just better than us in everything,” Embiid said.

- Timberwolves hang on -

In Minneapolis, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 36 points in a frantic fourth quarter that featured five lead changes.

Rudy Gobert converted a three-point play that put the Timberwolves up for good, 103-101, with 3:02 remaining, and Ayo Dosunmu converted another three-point play to push Minnesota’s lead to 110-103 as they closed out the win in a game in which neither team led by more than nine points.

Defensive Player of the Year Wembanyama was tossed from a game for the first time in his NBA career early in the second quarter.

Bottled up by Reid and Jaden McDaniels after an offensive rebound he turned back toward Reid and jabbed his elbow, sending the Timberwolves player sprawling.

But with 24 points apiece from De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper and 20 from Stephon Castle the Spurs kept themselves in it and led 94-86 with 8:51 to play.

“When Wemby got thrown out of the game we came out thinking it was going to be easy,” Edwards said.

“But those guys are really good even without Wemby. So we just had to play hard, and I had to just take it upon myself to try to get us a win.”

Reid finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, and McDaniels added 14 points for the Timberwolves, who assured the series will return to Minneapolis for game six after the Spurs host game five on Tuesday.

– © AFP 2026

