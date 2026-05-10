PSG all but secure Ligue 1 title with two games to spare

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN effectively wrapped up another Ligue 1 title on Sunday as a 1-0 win over Brest left them six points clear of nearest rivals Lens with two games remaining, with Luis Enrique’s side also boasting a superior goal difference.

Desire Doue was one of nine PSG players rested at kick-off following Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final, second leg away to Bayern Munich, but the French international came off the bench in the second half and fired in the only goal of the game from the edge of the box in the 83rd minute.

PSG will be officially crowned French champions for the fifth season running, and the 12th time in the last 14 years, if they avoid defeat away to Lens on Wednesday.

However, even if PSG lose their last two league matches, and Lens win theirs, the latter would still have to overturn a difference of 15 goals — something which is almost certainly beyond Pierre Sage’s team.

Luis Enrique’s side are also preparing for the Champions League final against Arsenal later this month after edging Bayern 6-5 on aggregate in their semi-final.

Advertisement

Troy Parrott has the ball in the Feyenoord net twice inside a minute of play! 🤯



He was denied the first time for offside, but there's no disallowing his lovely dink for the opener 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wfyt7wLr0s — Premier Sports Ireland (@PremSportsIRL) May 10, 2026

Elsewhere in Europe, Troy Parrott was back in the goals for AZ Alkmaar with a strike inside the first minute against Feyenoord.

The Republic of Ireland international made a blistering start to the game and even had a goal ruled out for offside after 30 seconds.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw and AZ are sixth in the Eredivisie – enough to qualify for the Europa League – as the season draws to a close.

AC Milan slumped into a full-blown crisis on Sunday after a 3-2 home defeat to Atalanta put their Champions League return at risk, while Como qualified for Europe for the first time.

Boos and whistles rang around at full time in a San Siro which had been abandoned by a large chunk of the over 70,000 fans well before the end of a match whose final score didn’t reflect the balance of play.

Before leaving the stands, hardcore supporters loudly voiced their aggravation at the club’s owners, American investment fund RedBird.

The chants only grew louder after Ederson, Davide Zappacosta and Giacomo Raspadori rattled Atalanta three goals ahead by the 51st minute.

Strahinja Pavlovic headed Milan back into the game in the 88th minute while Christoper Nkunku netted from the penalty spot in stoppage time, but those goals won’t hide what was a dismal performance.

“The responsibility is mine, I’m the one leading the players. We’ve got a difficult match at Genoa next week and we have to do what we can to win,” said coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Milan are still just about in Serie A’s top four but level on 67 points with fifth-placed Roma and in a tailspin after collecting just seven points since beating local rivals Inter Milan two months ago.