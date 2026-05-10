'I don't think he has done major damage': Paudie Clifford adds to Kerry's injury list

KERRY STAR PAUDIE Clifford was withdrawn as a precautionary measure at half-time of today’s Munster final.

The centre-forward was hampered by a hamstring injury last season and sustained a recurrence in the opening period of the decider in Killarney.

“I don’t think he has done major damage, he is not quite able to open up,” revealed manager Jack O’Connor afterwards.

“For safety, we took him off at half-time. He hadn’t done any more damage [before we took him off].”

A similar injury ruled out Kerry captain Paul Geaney, a pre-match change saw Tomas Kennedy replace him, while Dingle club-mate Tom O’Sullivan also missed out since the Munster semi-final win over Clare in Ennis, as part of Kerry’s lengthy injury list.

“He just tweaked a hammer here last Saturday during some internal football. Pity for Paul because he was making a massive effort. Tom (O’Sullivan) has a bit of an issue from the Clare game, so it is a long casualty list, but we’ll soldier on. ‘Tis rough enough going at the moment.

Paul Geaney and his wife Siun and his son Páidí with the Corn Pháidí Uí Shé. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“It is hard to pinpoint the cause of it, only just the intensity of the inter-county season, on top of a very intense club season down. That has to be the reason. It is not like we are dogging the players or training too hard. It is tough going, but we’ll be getting a few fellas back.

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“There are a few fellas not a million miles off it, whether they are back or not for the Donegal game. Five weeks’ time for the second round, we should have a lot of fellas back. In the meantime, we will soldier on.”

Jack O'Connor celebrates after the game with Mike Breen. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

In those circumstances, O’Connor praised his players for delivering a victory, in particular those who contributed off the bench and the newcomers that shone.

“Look, we knew coming into this game that we’d have to earn this one because Cork are a decent team. They’re showing good form, they’re now a Division 1 team, they gave us a bellyful above last year. Given the fact that we are down bodies at the moment, it was going to make that task even harder.

“Just delighted the way we reacted in the second half, I just thought some of the boys that came off the bench made a big contribution. The likes of Tony [Brosnan] kicking five points off the bench is a massive thing, Killian [Spillane] got his customary good score. Gavin White was just fantastic for a man who has very little football played. Dylan [Geaney] knitted the play together and kicked a great score.

Cork’s Chris Óg Jones kicks as Kerry’s Gavin White attempts to block. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“Even the likes of Eddie Healy came on there and looked right at home, came out with one ball there like Séamus Moynihan used to of old, like a knife through butter, so delighted with the lads who are standing up. Keith Evans was a revelation today. He’s come an awful long way in twelve months. They’re the lads that I’m happiest for.

“It’s obviously very tough on the lads who are injured, but for the future of Kerry football it was great that Tomás Kennedy got a good outing there, 50 minutes, they’re the future of Kerry football. We need to keep renewing and refreshing the Kerry panel.”

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