English does not finish men's 800m at Oslo Diamond League as Comerford wins Para 100m

MARK ENGLISH DID not finish the men’s 800m at the Bislett Games Diamond League meeting in Oslo this evening, while Orla Comerford won the women’s 100m Para race.

English, who clocked a season’s best to finish second at the Rome Diamond League last week, pulled up as the race was coming into the final 200m.

In what was a frantic sprint for the finish, America’s Cooper Lutkenhaus narrowly took first in a time of 1:42.08 while Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya was second in 1:42.09. Third went to Canada’s Marco Arop in 1:43.33.

That winning feeling! 💎



11.78 (+2.8m/s) and victory for Orla Comerford in the Women’s 100m Para race at the Oslo Diamond League.



📸 @James_Athletics #IrishAthletics pic.twitter.com/9bnocxxL0f — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 10, 2026

Elsewhere at the Diamond League, Orla Comerford won the women’s 100m Para race, taking the victory in 11.78 (+2.8m/s). Ireland’s Lana Sutton was also in action and crossed the line in 12.88 (+2.8m/s) to take fourth.

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“I’m delighted with the season opener,” Comerford said after her win. “Nice to start with a fast one when you know it’s in the legs and you can execute it on the day.”

Sutton was delighted to clock a season’s best time with her performance.

“It was an incredible race to be a part of. There’s a really good atmosphere here, a really good camaraderie between the athletes as well. It’s been a really good experience to see what it takes to be at this top level.”

Para stars shining! ✨



Orla Comerford (Raheny Shamrock AC) and Lana Sutton (UCD AC) chat to us after the 100m Women Para race at the Oslo Diamond League, Bislett Games meet.



Orla took victory in 11.78, with Lana fourth in 12.88 (+2.8m/s) 🔥#IrishAthletics pic.twitter.com/fds7IRUQhD — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 10, 2026

“It shows how Para Athletics is progressing, it would be incredible to see it progress even further. We’re seeing more and more Para Athletic races on the Diamond League circuit and it would be great to increase inclusion.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Coscoran was also competing at the Diamond League. He finished in eighth in the Dream Mile, crossing the line in 3:49.68.

Eimear Maher was second in the ‘national’ women’s 1500m, running a season’s best time of 4:09.93 to come in just behind Portugal’s Patricia Silva who won in 4:08.52.