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Athletics

Mark English second at Rome Diamond League in season's best

The Finn Valley AC runner registered the second-fastest time of his career.
9.02pm, 4 Jun 2026

MARK ENGLISH POSTED a season’s best time to finish second behind Gabriel Tual in the 800m at the Rome Diamond League meeting.

The Finn Valley AC runner was the fastest finisher to close from seventh to second down the home straight at the Stadio Olimpico.

He crossed the line in 1:43.80, just 14 hundredths of a second behind the Frenchman, who also ran a season’s best.

That marks the second-fastest time of English’s career.

In her first race of the year, Sarah Healy finished 17th in a rapid 5000m. 

Her time of 14:48.88 puts her second on the all-time Irish list, behind Sonia O’Sullivan and ahead of Catherina McKiernan. 

The race was dominated by Ethiopian athletes, who accounted for the top seven, led home by Likina Amebaw in 14:18.41 in a photo finish, pipping Aleshign Baweke by 13 hundredths of a second.

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