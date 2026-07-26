It’s Kerry v Mayo in the 2026 All-Ireland final as the defending champions hope to go back-to-back for the first time since their two-in-a-row in 2006 and 2007.
Mayo’s long-running quest to retrieve the Sam Maguire for the first time since 1951 is one of the most compelling stories in sport. And another chapter will go into the record books today.
Whether it will be another painful entry, or a joyful account about the end of a famine, will be determined this afternoon.
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Throw-in is at 3.30pm, but before the action gets underway, we want to know who you think will be climbing the steps of the Hogan Stand. Cast your vote here and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Who will win the All-Ireland football final?
Poll Results:
Kerry (88)
Mayo (74)
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Poll: Who will win the 2026 All-Ireland football final?
THE DAY HAS finally arrived.
It’s Kerry v Mayo in the 2026 All-Ireland final as the defending champions hope to go back-to-back for the first time since their two-in-a-row in 2006 and 2007.
Mayo’s long-running quest to retrieve the Sam Maguire for the first time since 1951 is one of the most compelling stories in sport. And another chapter will go into the record books today.
Whether it will be another painful entry, or a joyful account about the end of a famine, will be determined this afternoon.
Throw-in is at 3.30pm, but before the action gets underway, we want to know who you think will be climbing the steps of the Hogan Stand. Cast your vote here and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Who will win the All-Ireland football final?
Poll Results:
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All-Ireland SFC final Call it Gaelic Football Kerry GAA Mayo GAA