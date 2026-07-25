Séamus Power shoots superb 63 to soar into contention at 3M Open

IRELAND’S SÉAMUS POWER shot a superb round of 63 to take a share of the early Saturday clubhouse lead at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

Power’s bogey-free round left him 14-under for the tournament, in a large group featuring Scottie Scheffler.

Power and co. set the target as they finished their rounds, with others now chasing the mark on moving day.

At the time of writing, Jackson Koivun is out in front, 16-under through 13 holes, with Michael Brennan 15-under through 15.

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Power, Scheffler and Davis Thompson are those finished in a share of third currently.

After back to back rounds of 68, the Waterford man shot eight birdies to soar up the leaderboard and into contention.

Power birdied the third, fourth, seventh, ninth, 12th, 14th, 16th and 18th.

It's a sensational round of 63 from Seamus Power as he sets the clubhouse lead at the 3M Open late on Saturday.



He'll have a chance to win the golf tournament tomorrow folks, bring it on! pic.twitter.com/1Dn5bJZrbZ — Seamus Power Tracker (@Power_Tracker1) July 25, 2026

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire remains just outside the top 10 at the Scottish Open after a third-round 73.

The Cavan woman, in a share of 11th, is 11 shots off the lead held by South Korea’s Jenny Shin, on 12-under.

At the Senior Open Championship, Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley are well down the leaderboard after rounds of 74.

Harrington shot two birdies and six bogeys as he faded after rounds of 70 and 72. McGinley is a shot further back, seven-over for the tournament, after two birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey, having previously varied with rounds of 68 and 75.

American Jerry Kelly and Australia’s Cameron Percy lead by three clear shots on eight-under. Darren Clarke missed the weekend cut.

More to follow.