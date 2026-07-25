95th-minute Drogheda equaliser denies Sligo winning start under Purse

Sligo Rovers 2

Drogheda United 2

SHANE FARRELL SCORED a 95th-minute equaliser as Drogheda United denied Sligo Rovers their first win under new manager Darren Purse at the Showgrounds on Saturday night.

The hosts were leading 2-1 at half-time and all the way until the 95th minute when Farrell struck to earn his side a point, with Sligo then reduced to 10 after Archie Meekison was brandished a straight red for a challenge on Thomas Oluwa.

Former Cardiff, West Brom and Birmingham defender Purse took over from John Russell, being unveiled by the club on Friday morning.

Purse took training on Friday, before Rovers’ massive game against Drogheda on Saturday night.

Two points adrift at the bottom of the table going into this game, the Bit O’Red were desperate for three points having not won in the league since 22 May.

Visitors Drogheda picked up a massive three points against rivals Dundalk in their last league outing, but were similarly desperate for a win coming into this tie.

Advertisement

And it was Kevin Doherty’s side who struck first after 11 minutes.

A lovely ball from Conor Kane into the box found Oluwa, who slotted into the corner from close range to give his side the lead.

But the hosts responded well to going behind, and Kavanagh hit two in close succession to turn the game around.

His first came on 25 minutes when Archie Meekison picked out the former St Pats striker inside the box.

Four minutes later, Kavanagh was celebrating again, this time after Luke Pearce’s ball across the box fell perfectly into his path for a tap-in.

The hosts were holding on comfortably, but the introduction of new Drogs signing Alfie Bates caused Sligo problems.

Drogheda thought they were back level late on when Bates looked to have bundled the ball in over the line, only for the linesman’s flag to go up.

Drogheda were infuriated, but moments later they were celebrating when Farrell struck from the edge of the box with a fine finish, before Meekison was given that straight red.

Sligo remain bottom a point off Waterford, while Drogs remain eighth.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant; Ollie Denham, Sean McHale, Gareth McElroy; Jeannot Esua, Will Fitzgerald (Sean Stewart 69); James McManus (Ciaron Harkin 84), Carl McHugh; Archie Meekison; Luke Pearce (Jamie McGonigle 69), Cian Kavanagh (Ryan O’Kane 84).

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Edwin Agbaje, Conor Keeley, James Bolger, Conor Kane (Warren Davis 75); Brandon Kavanagh (Alfie Bates HT), Shane Farrell; Jason Bucknor, Mark Doyle (Keegan Ancelin 60), Ryan Brennan (Jago Godden 65); Thomas Oluwa.

Referee: Rob Hennessy.

*****