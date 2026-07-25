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Caoimhín Agyarko (file photo). Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Boxing

Caoimhín Agyarko beaten by unanimous decision in 'messy' world title fight

Josh Kelly retained his IBF light-middleweight title in Saudi Arabia.
10.03pm, 25 Jul 2026

IRELAND’S CAOMHÍN AGYARKO fell just short in his world title fight against IBF light-middleweight champion Josh Kelly in Saudi Arabia.

Kelly beat the Belfast native by unanimous decision at the Jeddah Superdome, with the judges’ scorecards 114-113, 115-112 and 115-112.

It was a brutal battle with Kelly left bloodied afterwards. “That was a messy and hard fight,” the Englishman said. “I didn’t get cuts from punches like this, it comes from heads and elbows. This is what it looks like when you’ve got tight skin.

“I knew he [Agyarko] was going to be tricky and awkward. (He had) a good game plan. He tried to make it a good boxing match. I had to show a different side of me at the end and that is what a champions does.”

Anthony Joshua makes his return against Kristian Prenga in the headline bout.

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