The teenage sensation who lit up the World Cup

IN THE BUILD-UP to the 2026 World Cup, all the talk was about how Spain prodigy Lamine Yamal could inspire his side to victory.

In the end, it was another teen sensation who proved more pivotal to their triumph.

When Yamal starred as the team won the Euros two years ago, Pau Cubarsí – who is only six months older than his fellow 19-year-old – narrowly missed out on a place in the squad.

Like Yamal, he had already broken into the Barcelona first team by then, making 19 La Liga appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.

Cubarsí made his first start in the Catalan club’s backline against Real Betis a day before his 17th birthday.

Two months later, he became the youngest-ever Champions League debutant, winning the Player of the Match award in a 3-1 round-of-16 victory over Napoli.

“Cubarsí doesn’t get nervous,” the then-Barcelona manager Xavi said afterwards. “That’s in his favour. His delivery of the ball is brutal. He has that calmness. And that pause… a lot of links with interiors. It’s a spectacle to see him.”

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He also became Spain’s youngest-ever defender when he made his debut at 17 years, one month and 28 days amid a friendly defeat to Colombia in March 2024 at London Stadium.

In May 2024, Barcelona announced Cubarsí had signed a contract extension until 30 June 2029.

The €500 million buyout clause sounded excessive at the time, but the youngster has lived up to the hype since then.

While Yamal didn’t look fully fit and was used sparingly in the early stages of the tournament, Cubarsí played every minute for Spain at the World Cup.

Despite not being the biggest or most physical of centre-backs, the former Girona youngster was part of a defence that conceded only once in eight games.

He came into the World Cup with just 12 caps to his name, but in his first tournament appearance, it was as if he had been playing international football for many years.

Cubarsí’s bravery in pressing high, even when faced with speedy attackers like France’s Kylian Mbappé, was one of the primary reasons why Spain were so dominant throughout.

Not only was he important defensively, but Cubarsí was also key to La Roja’s style of play.

756 - Most successful passes in a single FIFA World Cup in the last 60 years:



756 - 🇪🇸 Rodri in 2026

671 - 🇪🇸 Pau Cubarsí in 2026

638 - 🇪🇸 Rodri in 2022

616 - 🇪🇸 Aymeric Laporte in 2026

596 - 🇪🇸 Xavi in 2010



Roja. pic.twitter.com/5H00vudmL3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 20, 2026

He completed 671 successful passes at the tournament.

In the 60 years since data was first recorded, only his Spanish teammate Rodri (756) managed more.

Spain restricted their opponents to an xG of 0.30 per game – again the lowest since records began 60 years ago.

In Sunday’s final against Argentina, Cubarsí excelled and was a contender for man of the match. He had the most touches (139), successful passes (121), line-breaking passes (21), clearances (6) and had the highest passing accuracy of anyone on the field (96%).

In the tournament overall, only Rodri (122) completed more line-breaking passes than Cubarsí (104)

Like the Spanish team in general, there was a calmness and assurance to his play that seemed unusual for such a pressurised, high-stakes occasion.

Cubarsí deserves particular credit when you consider that he and Yamal were the fourth and fifth teenage players to start a World Cup final.

The three others are Pele, Kylian Mbappé and Giuseppe Bergomi, a hero of Italy’s 1982 campaign.

The fact that Cubarsí was in such esteemed company gives an insight into how special a talent he is.

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While there was some debate over who deserved the Golden Ball that ultimately went to Rodri, the decision to award Cubarsí the Best Young Player accolade was a no-brainer.

It is still early in his career, but with over 100 senior Barcelona appearances under his belt, two La Liga titles, two appearances in the La Liga Team of the Season and an Olympic gold medal, the Catalonia native has achieved so much in a short timespan.

A red card in the Champions League quarter-final against Atlético Madrid was one of the few blemishes amid another excellent season in Barcelona’s 2025-26 campaign.

Oscar Garcia, a former player with the European giants, told Sky Sports recently: “I am sure he will be one of the top five centre-backs in history.”

It is a bold claim, but provided Cubarsí can avoid the type of injuries that often prematurely cut short the careers of prodigious youngsters, there is no reason why he cannot be a cornerstone of the Barcelona and Spain defence for the next decade plus.