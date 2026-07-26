Kerry v Mayo tactics: The match-ups that will decide Sam Maguire's destination

FOR ANY TEAM facing Kerry, one of the fundamental questions is how far you go with your match-ups.

You must restrain David Clifford – maybe even double-mark him. Then, how about stopping the chief supplier, Paudie Clifford? How about Seán O’Shea? There are 14 All-Stars between that trio alone. Then, how about Dylan Geaney?

That’s not to mention, in this era of kick-out piggery, the quartet of midfielders Jack O’Connor has situated between numbers 8-10 and 12. Three of those have hit the net in this year’s championship.

At the other end, what could Mayo’s rookies produce on the biggest day? We don’t yet know the ceiling for the talents of Kobe McDonald and Darragh Beirne, while Ryan O’Donoghue is in the Footballer of the Year mix alongside David and Paudie Clifford.

Mayo’s task

How do you solve a problem like David Clifford? How do you catch a cloud and pin it down?

Certainly, it’s no one-man job. Crowding Clifford’s favourite right-corner pocket and limiting his possessions are key to mitigating those left-footed curlers.

Mayo must stick to their principles. They are an inherently aggressive pressing team. Their top approach will be to cut off the supply before it reaches the three-time Footballer of the Year. That means a full press on Shane Murphy’s kick-out and making Kerry fight for their attacking platform.

When it doesn’t work, Mayo will need a fallback plan to funnel bodies back and a man-marker who can prevent Clifford turning white and orange flags into green.

Rory Brickenden marked him in the league this year, when Clifford scored 0-8 from play, but was one of the fall guys after the Roscommon defeat.

Donnacha McHugh has taken his place on the edge of the square and knows the ropes, having marked Clifford in last year’s league final. The Kerryman scored 0-8 again, evenly split between play and frees, even if then-manager Kevin McStay questioned the refereeing for a few of those.

Anything a little short of that eight-point mark would be a win for Mayo.

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Kerry's Paudie Clifford facing Enda Hession of Mayo. Evan Logan / INPHO Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

Clifford’s older brother, Paudie, is another defensive thorn. When Donegal didn’t man-mark the orchestrator in last year’s final, he had 76 possessions. Dublin left him loose in the semi-final for another 70 possessions. He ran the game both days.

Mayo can, and surely will, lower that statistic simply by tracking him.

Enda Hession had a tough time on Paudie in last year’s league final, but has been enjoying a strong campaign, picking up the man-of-the-match award against Meath. His relentless running can at least make life awkward for the wandering Paudie.

Sam Callinan has a similar profile, with the athleticism and power to go toe-to-toe with Clifford’s genius, but may be focused elsewhere on the breaking-ball battle.

Disrupting Paudie’s innate understanding with David would give Mayo a chance.

Even if they achieve that much, it may not be enough. Seán O’Shea and Dylan Geaney possess plenty of ammunition. In the league against Mayo, the Kenmare Shamrocks star booted 0-11, featuring seven from play, which included a remarkable off-the-ground two-pointer from play. Dingle dangerman Geaney blasted 2-3.

Jack Coyne couldn’t have done much to stop Geaney’s first goal in Tralee, but lost track of the corner-forward for the second. The captain has the tackling ability and speed to learn from that early-season experience.

Callinan tagged O’Shea in the league, but David McBrien, who lined out in midfield that day, might be preferred to bring his strength to bear in a one-on-one match-up. He would equally compare well with either Joe or Diarmuid O’Connor on the wings.

Tempers flare between Kerry's Seán O'Shea and David McBrien of Mayo during their last championship meeting in 2023. Evan Treacy / INPHO Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Eoin McGreal is the other youngster to factor in, whether he will be detailed to man-mark, plug holes as they arise, or double up on David Clifford.

Kerry’s task

Mayo’s attacking potential rests on their front three, featuring two teenagers in Darragh Beirne and Kobe McDonald, plus Ryan O’Donoghue.

In the quarter-final against Cork, that trio accounted for 0-19 of Mayo’s 0-23. In the semi-final against Louth, it was 2-17 out of 3-23. Across the championship, they have registered 5-91.

O’Donoghue, as the experienced campaigner of All-Ireland finals past, is the key match-up. It’s also one complicated by the Belmullet man’s ability to play at either centre- or full-forward.

Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue is tackled by Jason Foley and Joe O’Connor of Kerry. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Quick and dogged in the tackle, Jason Foley would appear the natural opponent. Kerry normally like to keep their full-back close to home, so some flexibility may be required. The same applies if rumours of Foley marking McDonald prove to be true.

Foley would certainly be a strong match for the AFL-bound teenager in terms of height, pace, and athleticism, if Jack O’Connor decides his priority is to limit McDonald’s prodigious scoring and crowd-lifting influence on the Mayo public.

Dylan Casey would perhaps take the other part of that deal. A typical tight-marking corner-back, Casey would look to get under the skin of any opponent by denying them room to breathe.

Paul Murphy would then pair off with Beirne. The corner-forward is a classy finisher, so would require all of Murphy’s nous and concentration to snuff him out.

Mayo's Darragh Beirne has a shot on goal against Kerry. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Kerry will have gone deep into their contingency planning over the past fortnight. What if Tommy Conroy comes on and O’Donoghue switches to 11? Perhaps Graham O’Sullivan or Mike Breen folds into more of a marking role.

What if Aidan O’Shea is landed on the edge of the square in search of a goal? Do they call back a midfielder or who takes Foley’s man in the rejig?

Kerry have their own power off the bench in defence as much as attack. Club Footballer of the Year Tom O’Sullivan is included on the matchday squad as he completes his recovery from a calf injury, but lacks game time compared to the likes of Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Evan Looney, and Armin Heinrich.

While their attack is most talked about, Kerry’s defence has kept four consecutive clean sheets en route to this final. Last year, they completed shut-outs in the semi-final and final.

Mayo have work to do at both ends of the field to make their All-Ireland dream come true.